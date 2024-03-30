Brentford vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A stumbling Brentford look to change their fortunes when they square off against a high-flying Manchester United in a crucial Premier League clash.

Thomas Frank's Brentford have had a disastrous campaign in England's top-flight as they have lost four times in their previous five outings.

Manchester United will be aiming to replicate their heroics from their seven-goal thriller against Liverpool as they prepare to visit the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Brentford and Manchester United will be available to watch on Sky Sports platforms in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford are tipped to remain without the services of Kevin Schade (groin), Ben Mee (ankle), Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) and Aaron Hickey (thigh) due to their respective injuries.

Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan under Ten Hag's wings, is unavailable for selection after receiving a nasty red card against Burnley before the international break.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Zanka, Collins, Ajer; Roerslev, Janelt, Onyeka, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Mbeumo, Toney.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Zanka, Reguilon, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Konak, Jensen, Onyeka, Baptiste, Trevitt, Yarmolyuk, Wissa, Damsgaard Forwards: Toney, Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Ghoddos, Olakigbe

Manchester United team news

Manchester United's iconic hero in the FA Cup clash against Liverpool, Amad Diallo is suspended for the encounter against Brentford.

The Ivorian was handed the marching orders after back-to-back yellow cards, the latter coming after he decided to take his shirt off to celebrate the winning goal.

The other absentees for the Red Devils include Harry Maguire (unspecified), Casemiro (knock), Luke Shaw (muscle), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Anthony Martial (groin), and Lisandro Martinez (knee) while Turkish shot-stopper Altay Bayindir and English defender Johnny Evans are doubtful for their visit to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Kobbie Mainoo excelled on his Three Lions' debut during the international break and the English prodigy will continue in the engine room alongside Scott Mctominay and Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Kambwala, Shaw, Malacia, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Amad Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Oct 2023 Manchester United 2-1 Brentford Premier League 6 Apr 2023 Manchester United 1-0 Brentford Premier League 13 Aug 2022 Brentford 4-0 Manchester United Premier League 3 May 2022 Manchester United 3-0 Brentford Premier League 20 Jan 2022 Brentford 1-3 Manchester United Premier League

