Brentford vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester City look to go two points behind the summit of the Premier League as they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford.Brentford's campaign has derailed in the recent past as they have just one win and four defeats in their previous five games. With the reigning champions coming to town, the Bees could be up against a massive challenge to end this shambolic streak.

Manchester City would have been extremely happy with Liverpool's defeat against Arsenal putting the reigning champions near Klopp's battalion. A win against Brentford would put them two points away from the top with Guardiola's men boasting of a crucial game in hand.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brentford vs Manchester City kick-off time

Date: February 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford will welcome Manchester City to the Gtech Community Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture between Brentford and Manchester City will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

The hosts will have all of Aaron Hickey (thigh), Rico Henry (knee), Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), and Kevin Schade (groin) confined to the treatment room.

Saman Ghoddos is still on international duty with Iran at the AFC Asian Cup while the African duo of Yoane Wissa and Frank Onyeka have made it to the semi-finals of the CAF AFCON 2023 with DR Congo and Nigeria, respectively ruling them out of the fixture.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Collins, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Mee, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Konak, Jensen, Dasilva, Baptiste, Trevitt, Yarmolyuk, Damsgaard Forwards: Toney, Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Olakigbe

Manchester City team news

Pep Guardiola handed minutes to Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland during his side's victory against Burnley and the talismanic striker could return to the starting eleven against the Bees.

The Spanish manager has no major injury concerns with Manuel Akanji also returning to full fitness while the City manager could also bring up Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker to the starting eleven after giving the duo a much-deserved rest last time out.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Nunes, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland



Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 May 2023 Brentford 1-0 Manchester City Premier League 12 Nov 2022 Manchester City 1-2 Brentford Premier League 10 Feb 2022 Manchester City 2-0 Brentford Premier League 30 Dec 2021 Brentford 0-1 Manchester City Premier League

