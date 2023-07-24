Brazil vs Panama: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Brazil and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil and Panama will meet in their opening Women's World Cup fixture at the Hindmarsh Stadium.

Brazil are fresh on the back of winning their fourth consecutive Copa America last summer and will look to win the Women's World Cup for the first time in Australia and New Zealand. They did manage to gallop till the final in 2007 but faltered in the final stage and have bowed out in the Round of 16 in their previous two outings, a record they'll look to break this year.

Panama have reached this tournament for the first time in their history and will look to produce an upset this summer. Panama will have to win one of their games to weave themselves a fairytale in their opening fixture.

Brazil vs Panama kick-off time

Date: July 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm BST Venue: Hindmarsh Stadium

The game will be televised on ITV1 and STV Player and streamed on ITVX and STV.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Los Blancos' defensive wall Kathellen is tipped to start in the heart of the Selecao's defense alongside Rafaelle.

The attacking duo of Geyse and Nunes could be seen leading Brazil's forward battery as they look to register their side on the scoresheet as quickly as possible.

While Brazil's legendary scorer Marta could be dropped to the bench but Panama would be wary of the damage she could produce if she's called upon by her manager.

Brazil Predicted XI: Lele; Antonia, Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires; Borges, Kerolin, Luana, Adriana; Geyse, Nunes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Izidoro, Camila, Barbara Defenders: Raffaele, Bruninha, Kathellen, Antonia, Tamires, Lauren, Monica Midfielders: Adriana, Borges, Kerolin, Sampaio, Luana, Vitoria Forwards: Alves, Nunes, Debinha, Nycole, Geyse, Zaneratto, Marta

Panama team news

Panama's goalkeeper Yanath Bailey could have a long night facing a Brazilian outfit full of flare and goals. Bailey would be hoping to seek protection from the front five constituting of three centre-backs Wendy Natis, Yomira Pinzon and Carina Baltrip-Reyes.

Forward Karla Riley will have to make do with minimal chances on offer and will be tasked with the duty of finding the back of the net for the South American side.

Panama Predicted XI: Bailey; Castillo, Natis, Pinzon, Baltrip-Reyes, Jaen; Mills, Montenegro, Gonzalez, Cox; Riley.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fábrega, Bailey, Cordoba Defenders: Vargas, Natis, Jaen, Castillo , P inzón, Espinosa, de Obaldía Midfielders: Cox, Mills, Salazar, E. C edeño, González, Hernandez, Montenegro , Batista, Quintero Forwards: Riley, Tanner, L. Cedeño

Head-to-Head Record

Brazil and Panama will meet for the first time across all competitions.

