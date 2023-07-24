Brazil vs Panama: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Brazil and Panama will meet in their opening Women's World Cup fixture at the Hindmarsh Stadium.
Brazil are fresh on the back of winning their fourth consecutive Copa America last summer and will look to win the Women's World Cup for the first time in Australia and New Zealand. They did manage to gallop till the final in 2007 but faltered in the final stage and have bowed out in the Round of 16 in their previous two outings, a record they'll look to break this year.
Panama have reached this tournament for the first time in their history and will look to produce an upset this summer. Panama will have to win one of their games to weave themselves a fairytale in their opening fixture.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Brazil vs Panama kick-off time
|Date:
|July 24, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:00 pm BST
|Venue:
|Hindmarsh Stadium
Brazil will play Panama at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Australia with kick-off at 12:00 pm BST
How to watch Brazil vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be televised on ITV1 and STV Player and streamed on ITVX and STV.
Team news & squads
Brazil team news
Los Blancos' defensive wall Kathellen is tipped to start in the heart of the Selecao's defense alongside Rafaelle.
The attacking duo of Geyse and Nunes could be seen leading Brazil's forward battery as they look to register their side on the scoresheet as quickly as possible.
While Brazil's legendary scorer Marta could be dropped to the bench but Panama would be wary of the damage she could produce if she's called upon by her manager.
Brazil Predicted XI: Lele; Antonia, Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires; Borges, Kerolin, Luana, Adriana; Geyse, Nunes.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Izidoro, Camila, Barbara
|Defenders:
|Raffaele, Bruninha, Kathellen, Antonia, Tamires, Lauren, Monica
|Midfielders:
|Adriana, Borges, Kerolin, Sampaio, Luana, Vitoria
|Forwards:
|Alves, Nunes, Debinha, Nycole, Geyse, Zaneratto, Marta
Panama team news
Panama's goalkeeper Yanath Bailey could have a long night facing a Brazilian outfit full of flare and goals. Bailey would be hoping to seek protection from the front five constituting of three centre-backs Wendy Natis, Yomira Pinzon and Carina Baltrip-Reyes.
Forward Karla Riley will have to make do with minimal chances on offer and will be tasked with the duty of finding the back of the net for the South American side.
Panama Predicted XI: Bailey; Castillo, Natis, Pinzon, Baltrip-Reyes, Jaen; Mills, Montenegro, Gonzalez, Cox; Riley.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fábrega, Bailey, Cordoba
|Defenders:
|Vargas, Natis, Jaen, Castillo, Pinzón, Espinosa, de Obaldía
|Midfielders:
|Cox, Mills, Salazar, E. Cedeño, González, Hernandez, Montenegro, Batista, Quintero
|Forwards:
|Riley, Tanner, L. Cedeño
Head-to-Head Record
Brazil and Panama will meet for the first time across all competitions.