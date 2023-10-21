How to watch the League Two match between Bradford and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bradford will host Wrexham under the new management of Kevin Mcdonald after Mark Hughes was sacked after a shambolic start to their League Two campaign. The hosts have just five wins from their opening 13 games with four draws and four losses this season. Although two straight victories and two clean sheets could give them massive confidence before they face Wrexham.

Newly-promoted Wrexham are looking like a tough opposition as they are touted to receive promotion once again after a staggering start to life in League Two. Just three points behind league leaders Stockport, a win could see Wrexham climb to the pinnacle of the table depending on other results. Wrexham have won three games and drawn two in their previous five games in all competitions and could present a serious challenge to a struggling Bradford side.

Bradford vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST Venue: University of Bradford Stadium

The match between Bradford and Wrexham will be played at the University of Bradford Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm BST.

How to watch Bradford vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on EFL iFollow.

Team news & squads

Bradford team news

Bradford have one injury concern with Alex Pattison on the injury table while Matty Platt is suspended after picking up a series of yellow cards. The good news could be the return of Clarke Odour and Harry Chapman who are preparing to feature in the squad.

Bradford Predicted XI: Lewis; Halliday, Taylor, Stubbs, Ridehalgh; Gilliead, Smallwood; Pointon, Walker, Osadebe; Cook



Position Players Goalkeepers: Lewis, Doyle, Richardson Defenders: Taylor, Stubbs, Richards, Tomkinson, Kelly, Ridehalgh, Odour, Oyegoke, Halliday Midfielders: Rowe, Mcdonald, Osadebe, Chapman Forwards: Walker, Wilson, Pointon, Cook, Afoka, Gilliead, Tulloch, Smith, Oliver, Derbyshire

Wrexham team news

Andy Cannon is out suspended and will miss two more games with Wrexham alongside Anthony Forde and Jacob Mendy who are nursing their respective injuries and will be sidelined.

Wrexham Predicted XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, O'Connell, Hayden, O'Connor, McClean; Evans, Jones, Lee; Mullin, Fletcher



Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, O'Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Hosannah Midfielders: Evans, O'Connor, Young, Jones, Davies, Cushion, Barnett, McClean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Fletcher, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have won one game a piece and played out three draws in their previous five encounters.

Date Match Competition 30 Aug 2023 Wrexham 1-1 Bradford League Cup 27 Jan 2008 Wrexham 1-1 Bradford League Two 25 Aug 2007 Bradford 2-1 Wrexham League Two 26 Dec 2004 Bradford 1-1 Wrexham League One 11 Sept 2004 Wrexham 1-0 Bradford League One

