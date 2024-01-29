This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
FA Cup
Ewood Park
How to watch the FA Cup match between Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham look to continue their fairytale in the FA Cup as they face Championship side Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers have struggled significantly in the Championship with the FA Cup being their solitary hope of silverware this term. The home side dumped Cambridge United 5-2 to earn a spot in the fourth round as they look to continue their winning spree.

Wrexham, on the other hand, defeated Shrewsbury in a narrow 1-0 victory to earn the ticket to the next round of the competition. The Welsh side will now be vying to continue this winning momentum and spring a surprise against a stronger opposition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date:January 29, 2024
Kick-off time:7:30 pm GMT
Venue:Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers will host Wrexham at Ewood Park on January 29, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC One WalesWatch here

The FA Cup fixture will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Wales in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers team news

Blackburn will remain without the injured trio of Ryan Hedges, Sam Barnes and John Buckley. The defensive duo of  Hayden Carter and Harry Pickering are also sidelined after picking up injuries in their clash against Huddersfield in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI: Wahlstedt; Rankin-Costello, Hyam, S. Wharton; Brittain, Garrett, A. Wharton, Sigurdsson, Chrisene; Szmodics, Leonard

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Wahlstedt, Pears, Hilton
Defenders:Hill, Gamble, Pickering, Brittain, Rankin-Costello
Midfielders:Travis, Garrett, A. Wharton, Tronstad, Sigurdsson, Szmodics, Moran, Gilsenan, Bloxham, Dolan, Hedges
Forwards:Gallagher, Ennis, Markanday, Telalovic, Leonard

Wrexham team news

The visitors will have all of Steven Fletcher, Andy Cannon and Anthony Forde confined to the treatment room because of their knocks while third round's hero Thomas O'Connor is also sidelined because of a foot injury. William Boyle picked up a nasty red card against Salford City in League Two ruling him out of the visit to Blackburn but on the plus side Jacob Mendy will be available for selection after Gambia were dumped out of the CAF AFCON 2023.

Wrexham predicted XI: Okonkwo; Boyle, O'Connell, Cleworth, Tozer, McClean; Evans, Jones; Lee; Dalby, Mullin

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Okonkwo, Lainton, Howard, Hall
Defenders:O’Connor, Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, Butler, McFadzean, Hosannah
Midfielders:Evans, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, Cushion, Barnett, Mendy, McClean, Lee
Forwards:Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinder, Dalby, Fletcher, Bickerstaff

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
20 Mar 1982 Wrexham 1-0 Blackburn RoversLeague Division Two
31 Oct 1981Blackburn Rovers 0-0 WrexhamLeague Division Two
21 Feb 1981Blackburn Rovers 1-1 WrexhamLeague Division Two
27 Sept 1980Wrexham 0-1 Blackburn RoversLeague Division Two
10 Mar 1979Wrexham 2-1 Blackburn RoversLeague Division Two

Useful links

