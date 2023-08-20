Betis vs Atlético: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the La Liga match between Betis and Atlético, as well as kick-off time and team news

Real Betis and Atletico Madrid will lock horns in Sevilla in one of the most fierce La Liga fixtures in the second round of matches with both team entering the contest on the back of scintillating victories in their opening fixtures.

The hosts travelled to the El Madrigal before this to face Villarreal where Willian Jose's injury-time strike earned them three points. Former Leicester winger Ayoze Perez opened the scoring for Los Verdiblancos before Jorge Cuenca equalled the scoreline.

But Jose's late strike ensured the visitors a crucial victory as they prepare themselves to face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Manuel Pellegrini's men have had a shambolic record against the Spanish heavyweights and would be looking to turn the tables around in front of their own faithful.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, cruised to a victory on the back of goals from Alvaro Morata, Memphis Depay, and Marcos Llorente. Samu Omorodion's second-half goal wasn't enough for Granada as Atletico Madrid beat them 3-1.

Diego Simeone had multiple questions lying in front of him after an underwhelming pre-season. But Los Rojiblancos have shut all doubts with a fantastic performance in their maiden clash of the new season. With history lying on their side, Atletico Madrid will be vying to continue their winning streak against Real Betis.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Betis vs Atlético kick-off time

Date: August 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm BST Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarín

Real Betis and Atletico Madrid will cross swords at the Estadio Benito Villamarín with kick-off at 8:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Betis vs Atlético online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Real Betis and Atletico will be available on LaLiga TV and Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Betis team news

Real Betis could start Rui Silva as their shot-stopper after the absence of Claudio Bravo who was unavailable for the previous fixture as well.

Portuguese international William Carvalho and French star Nabil Fekir are also touted to miss the encounter against Atletico Madrid after injury concerns.

Midfielder Guido Rodriguez and defender Luiz Felipe are linked to Lyon and Nottingham Forest respectively and while the former's participation remains a concern, the Italian defender could be given a start by manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Los Verdiblancos' engine room could also feature former Sevilla and Real Madrid midfielder Isco, once again, as the Spanish international looks to revive his career after a failed spell at Sevilla.

Real Betis Predicted XI: Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Felipe, Abner; Roca, Akouokou; Perez, Isco, Henrique; Willian Jose.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva Defenders: Felipe, Pezzella, Bartra, Riad, Miranda, Abner, Bellerin, Sabaly Midfielders: Rodriguez, Roca, Akouokou, Guardado, Altimira, Isco, Sanchez Forwards: Juanmi, Perez, Henrique, Ruibal, Cruz, Iglesias, Jose

Atlético team news

Diego Simeone's side have some injury concerns to deal with in their defensive department. The defensive trio Jose Gimenez, Nahuel Molina and Reinildo are all tipped to miss out on the visit to Betis. Gimenez is dealing with a knee injury while Reinildo has a cruciate ligament tear to overcome.

Former Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta could start for Los Rojiblancos alongside Stefan Savic and Mario Hermoso. The trio also started for Atletico Madrid during their opening-day victory against Granada at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Atletico's captain Koke is all sidelined after picking up a knock in the early stages of the aforementioned game and the experienced campaigner would be replaced by Pablo Barrios.

The Spanish heavyweights' forward battery could feature the attacking duo of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann. Dutch international Memphis Depay bagged himself a goal after coming on from the bench but Morata's opener late in the first-half could be enough for the Spanish striker to keep his place in the eleven.

Joao Felix's future at Atletico Madrid remains in jeopardy as the Portuguese star pushes for a move away from the club and Simeone could bench the former Blues' loanee once again.

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Savic, Hermoso; Llorente, Barrios, De Paul, Lemar, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Hermoso, Soyuncu, Azpilicueta, Savic, Galan, Midfielders: Witsel, De Paul, Llorente, Saul, Barrios, Lemark Forwards: Carrasco, Lino, Riquelme, Correa, Felix, Griezmann, Morata, Depay,

Head-to-Head Record

Atletico Madrid have emerged victorious against Real Betis in their previous four out of five games with a draw in April 2021 being the only exception.

Date Match Competition 3 April 2023 Atletico 1-0 Betis La Liga 23 October 2022 Betis 1-2 Atletico La Liga 7 March 2022 Betis 1-3 Atletico La Liga 31 October 2021 Atletico 3-0 Betis La Liga 12 April 2021 Betis 1-1 Atletico La Liga

