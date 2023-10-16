Belgium vs Sweden: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Belgium and Sweden, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium are set to host Sweden in their next European qualifiers on October 16.

Belgium are top of their European qualification group with zero defeats having secured a win against Austria in their previous game. They have picked up 16 points from six games having scored 16 goals and conceding just three.

Sweden are currently third in the table with three defeats in five games. The Scandinavian side won their last friendly against Moldova but have given up eight goals in the qualifiers so far. With qualification on the line, they will be hoping for a strong performance against Belgium.

Belgium vs Sweden kick-off time

Date: October 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: King Baudouin Stadium

How to watch Belgium vs Sweden online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on Viaplay Xtra in the UK.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

No fresh injury concerns for Belgium as they will be without De Bruyne and Courtois. Lukaku has been in good form for Roma and will be expected to lead the line.

Belgium predicted XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Mangala, Onana, Carrasco; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski, Matz Sels Defenders: Sebastiaan Bornauw, Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Wout Faes, Thomas Meunier, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Charles De Ketelaere, Romeo Lavia, Orel Mangala, Amadou Onana, Dennis Praet, Alexis Saelemaekers Forwards: Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Lois Openda, Leandro Trossard

Sweden team news

With Alexander Isak out, Sweden will likely field the same lineup as in their previous game against Moldova.

Sweden predicted XI: Norfeldt; Wahlqvist, Lagerbielke, Helander, Gudmundsson; Rohden, Olosson, Larsson, Karlsson; Claesson, Quaison

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johannsson, Olsen, Zetterstrom, Nordfeldt Defenders: Lindelof, Starfelt, Lagerbielke, Helander, Gudmundsson, Augustinsson, Wahlqvist Midfielders: Gustavsson, Ekdal, Svenberg, Cajuste, Larsson, Claesson, Olsson, Rohden, Holm, Forsberg Forwards: Elanga, Karlsson, Kulusevski, Gyokeres, Quaison

Head-to-Head Record

Belgium have won each of their last three games against Sweden, keeping a cleansheet in each of those games.

Date Match Competition 25/03/23 Sweden 0-3 Belgium Euros qualifiers 23/06/16 Sweden 0-1 Belgium Euros 02/06/14 Sweden 0-2 Belgium Friendly

