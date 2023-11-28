How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top of the table clash in Group H, Barcelona welcome Porto to Spain with both sides vying to make it through to the next round of the UEFA Champions League with a win.

Barcelona squandered a chance to continue their winning momentum in Europe after losing to Shakhtar Donetsk in the previous matchday tying them with Tuesday's visitors at nine points. With Xavi's side losing key players through injuries and results not falling their way, the Catalan powerhouses will look to get their campaign back on track with a victory.

Porto, on the other hand, have three wins and one loss and are level on points with their opposition. But the Portuguese side's sole defeat came against Barcelona in the reverse fixture when Ferran Torres netted at home for the visitors. With Porto looking for redemption they'll be fully motivated for their visit to Spain.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Porto kick-off time

Date: November 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys



Barcelona will host Porto at their second stadium, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The two sides will kick-off their fixture at 8pm GMT.

How to watch Barcelona vs Porto online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on TNT Sports 4. Viewers can watch match highlights on UEFA Champions League's Official Page and live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona's injury concerns continued with Gavi being ruled out because of a knee injury he picked up during international duty with Spain sidelining the La Masia graduate for the remainder of the season.

German shot stopper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is also doubtful because of a back problem that could see Inaki Pena start in between the sticks.

The return of Pedri and Frenkie De Jong could bolster Xavi's midfield with former Manchester City veteran Ilkay Gundogan starting with the duo.

FC Barcelona predicted XI: Pena; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gundogan, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena Defenders: Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde, Christensen, Alonso, Roberto Midfielders: Gundogan, Pedri, De Jong, Romeu, Lopez Forwards: Raphinha, Felix, Lewandowski, Yamal, Torres

Porto team news

Samuel Portugal, Ivan Marcano, Gabriel Veron and Ivan Jaime are all ruled out of the fixture alongside Wendell who is nursing a muscle problem.

Porto predicted XI: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Carmo, Sanusi; Galeno, Varela, Eustaquio, Aquino; Evanilson, Taremi



Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Ramos, Portugal Defenders: Mario, Pepe, Carmo, Sanusi, Cardoso, Zaidu, Sanchez Midfielders: Grujic, Varela, Eustaquio, Gonzalez, Baro, Jaime, Franco Forwards: Evanilson, Taremi, Pepe, Galeno, Conceicao, Borges, Navarro, Martinez, Namaso

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Oct 2023 Porto 0-1 Barcelona UEFA Champions League 27 Aug 2011 Barcelona 2-0 Porto UEFA Super Cup

