Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League match between Barcelona and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona Women and Chelsea FC Women lock horns in a feisty battle in the first leg of the semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Barcelona Women dumped Norwegian outfit Brann out of the competition as they marched through to the semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League. The Spanish heavyweights would be vying to gain some advantage in the first leg of the tie and go to England with a daunting lead.

The Blues, on the other hand, defeated Ajax 4-1 with a crucial victory in the away fixture something they would be looking to replicate. Chelsea Women have never defeated their Spanish rivals in their history having lost two and drawn once as Emma Hayes' ladies aim to create history in Spain.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Date:April 20, 2024
Kick-off time:12:30 pm BST
Venue:Estadi Johan Cruyff

Barcelona Women will welcome Chelsea FC Women to the Estadi Johan Cruyff on April 20, 2024, in the first leg of the tie.

The two sides will kick off the intriguing encounter at 12:30 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Barcelona vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here
DAZNWatch here

The intriguing encounter between Barcelona Women and Chelsea Women will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2 and DAZN in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Spanish veteran Mapi Leon is in the treatment room for the host because of a knee injury as she joins her defensive partner Jana Fernandez who is recovering from a hamstring concern.

Norwegian forward Caroline Graham Hansen will garner the headlines when Barcelona welcome Chelsea with the star scoring five goals in seven outings in Europe alongside her 33 goals contributions in the Spanish Primera Division.

Barcelona Women predicted XI: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Caldentey, Paralluelo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Panos, Coll, Gemma
Defenders:Paredes, Leon, Jana, Marta, Bronze, O. Batlle
Midfielders:Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Brugts
Forwards:Pina, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Rolfo, Bruna, Oshoala

Chelsea FC Women team news

Emma Hayes' side is plagued with injury concerns with the likes of Millie Bright, Maren Mjelde, Mia Fishel, Aniek Nouwen, and Sam Kerr missing the clash due to their respective injuries.

The Blues are tipped to stick with Lauren James in attack with the starlet scoring 15 goals in all competitions this season.

Chelsea FC Women predicted XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, James; Ramirez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger
Defenders:Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Fox, Bjorn
Midfielders:Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd
Forwards:Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
27 Apr 2023Barcelona Women 1-1 Chelsea FC WomenWomen's Champions League
22 Apr 2023Chelsea FC Women 0-1 Barcelona WomenWomen's Champions League
17 May 2021Chelsea FC Women 0-4 Barcelona WomenWomen's Champions League

Useful links

