Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona Women and Chelsea FC Women lock horns in a feisty battle in the first leg of the semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Barcelona Women dumped Norwegian outfit Brann out of the competition as they marched through to the semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League. The Spanish heavyweights would be vying to gain some advantage in the first leg of the tie and go to England with a daunting lead.

The Blues, on the other hand, defeated Ajax 4-1 with a crucial victory in the away fixture something they would be looking to replicate. Chelsea Women have never defeated their Spanish rivals in their history having lost two and drawn once as Emma Hayes' ladies aim to create history in Spain.

Barcelona vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Estadi Johan Cruyff



Barcelona Women will welcome Chelsea FC Women to the Estadi Johan Cruyff on April 20, 2024, in the first leg of the tie.

The two sides will kick off the intriguing encounter at 12:30 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Barcelona vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

The intriguing encounter between Barcelona Women and Chelsea Women will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2 and DAZN in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Spanish veteran Mapi Leon is in the treatment room for the host because of a knee injury as she joins her defensive partner Jana Fernandez who is recovering from a hamstring concern.

Norwegian forward Caroline Graham Hansen will garner the headlines when Barcelona welcome Chelsea with the star scoring five goals in seven outings in Europe alongside her 33 goals contributions in the Spanish Primera Division.

Barcelona Women predicted XI: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Caldentey, Paralluelo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panos, Coll, Gemma Defenders: Paredes, Leon, Jana, Marta, Bronze, O. Batlle Midfielders: Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Brugts Forwards: Pina, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Rolfo, Bruna, Oshoala

Chelsea FC Women team news

Emma Hayes' side is plagued with injury concerns with the likes of Millie Bright, Maren Mjelde, Mia Fishel, Aniek Nouwen, and Sam Kerr missing the clash due to their respective injuries.

The Blues are tipped to stick with Lauren James in attack with the starlet scoring 15 goals in all competitions this season.

Chelsea FC Women predicted XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, James; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Fox, Bjorn Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd Forwards: Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Apr 2023 Barcelona Women 1-1 Chelsea FC Women Women's Champions League 22 Apr 2023 Chelsea FC Women 0-1 Barcelona Women Women's Champions League 17 May 2021 Chelsea FC Women 0-4 Barcelona Women Women's Champions League

