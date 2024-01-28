This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
LaLiga
Civitas Metropolitano
How to watch the LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will aim to continue their sublime form as they host a high-flying Valencia side in a crucial La Liga match for both sides.

Atletico Madrid entered the semi-final of the Copa del Rey with a narrow 1-0 victory against Sevilla on the back of a goal from Dutch forward Memphis Depay. Simeone's men will now be vying to turn their cup form to the league as they host Valencia on Sunday.

Valencia, on the other hand, are on a winning streak of four games despite their early struggles in the season. They'll be looking to continue this scintillating form and derail Atletico's hopes of winning the match.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia kick-off time

Date:January 28, 2024
Kick-off time:8:00 pm GMT
Venue:Civitas Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid will face Valencia at the Civitas Metropolitano on January 28, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 2Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

The La Liga fixture will be available to watch on Viaplay Sports and La Liga TV in the UK with live updates of the clash available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

The two injury concerns for Los Rojiblancos are former Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta and French midfielder Thomas Lemar.

Simeone could stick with a similar eleven that featured against Sevilla with Marcos Llorente being the only change in the side while Memphis Depay could once again be on the bench, despite his winning goal against Sevilla, with Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann starting up front.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Morata, Griezmann.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Grbic
Defenders:Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina
Midfielders:De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino
Forwards:Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Valencia team news

The visitors will be without the services of Sergi Canos who hobbled off the pitch against Athletic Club last week while Andre Almada is on the injury table because of a back issue.

The other absentees include Selim Amallah and Mouctar Diakhaby who are representing their respective nations at the CAF AFCON 2023.

Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Mosquera, Paulista, Gaya; F Perez, Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra; Duro, D Lopez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero
Defenders:Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Paulista, Mosquera, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier
Midfielders:Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra, Amallah, Gonzalbez, Perez, Canos
Forwards:Duro, Yaremchuk, Mari, Lopez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16 Sept 2023Valencia 3-0 Atletico Madrid La Liga
19 Mar 2023Atletico Madrid 3-0 Valencia La Liga
30 Aug 2022Valencia 0-1 Atletico MadridLa Liga
23 Jan 2022Atletico Madrid 3-2 ValenciaLa Liga
7 Nov 2021Valencia 3-3 Atletico MadridLa Liga

Useful links

