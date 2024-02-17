Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two high-flying Spanish side cross swords as Atletico Madrid host an in-form Las Palmas at the Civitas Metropolitano in a La Liga encounter.

Atletico Madrid will have their eyes laid on their crucial fixture against Inter in the UCL next week as Simeone's men will be looking to wrap up their preparations for facing 2022/23 UCL's runners-up with a victory against Las Palmas.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, have found some magic in their previous few outing as they have sneaked into the upper half of the table. A surprise win against Los Rojiblancos could see them displace the two sides above them and continue this momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas kick-off time

Date: February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm GMT Venue: Civitas Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid will face Las Palmas at the illustrious Civitas Metropolitano on February 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 1 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas online - TV channels & live streams

The La Liga encounter between Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas will be available to watch on Viaplay Sports 2 and LaLigaTV in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Spanish forward Alvaro Morata suffered a heartbreaking knee injury ruling the forward out of contention as the 13-goal man would be vying to return to full fitness soon.

In defence, former Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta (meniscus) and Uruguayan Jose Gimenez (muscle) are the missing names. Thomas Lemar (Achilles), Vitolo, and Marcos Paulo (both cruciate ligament tear) are the other names confined to the treatment room.

On the back of firing blanks against Sevilla, Simeone would be hoping to see Antoine Griezmann, who has 17 g/a in the league, and Memphis Depay, who has netted four crucial goals, get back on the scoresheet before their intriguing clash against Inter.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Lino; Griezmann, Depay

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo

Las Palmas team news

Spanish international Benito is confined to the treatment room for the visitors due to a tendon injury while Aaron Escandell is out of contention after being handed a red card during his side's stalemate against Granada.

Kirian Rodriguez is the club's top scorer this season having managed five goals and an assist this term. The attacking midfielder will be an influential cog running in from midfield

Las Palmas predicted XI: Valles; Suarez, Coco, Marmol, Cardona; Park, Munoz, Perrone, Rodriguez, Munir; Sandro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Escandell, Valles, Killane Defenders: Marmol, Coco, Suarez, Curbelo, Sinkgraven, S. Cardona Midfielders: Perrone, Mfulu, Loiodice, Munoz, I. Gonzalez, Moleiro, Rodriguez, Sinfgraven, Hergoz, F. Gonzalez, Park Forwards: El Haddadi, Kaba, S. Ramirez, B. Ramirez, M. Cardona, Herrera, Pejino, Pau Ferrer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Nov 2023 Las Palmas 2-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga 28 Jan 2018 Atletico Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas La Liga 27 Aug 2017 Las Palmas 1-5 Atletico Madrid La Liga 29 Apr 2017 Las Palmas 0-5 Atletico Madrid La Liga 11 Jan 2017 Atletico Madrid 2-3 Las Palmas Copa del Rey

Useful links