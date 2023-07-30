Atlético vs Man City: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time+

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Atlético and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will look to wrap up their visit to Japan with a victory against Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

The English heavyweights have had a thunderous tour in Asia with two victories against Yokohama F Marinos and Bayern Munich. Goals from James Mcatee and Aymeric Laporte secured the reigning Premier League champions a scintillating victory against the German outfit.

Pep Guardiola would want his side to produce another exemplary performance before the Sky Blues return to Manchester for a small block of training at the Etihad. Man City will then prepare themselves to face Arsenal in the Community Shield next week at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's clouded future at Atletico Madrid has been cleared with El Cholo tipped to manage Los Rojiblancos for another campaign.

Atletico Madrid have signed several names in this transfer window and Simeone would want to test the new arrivals before returning to Spain. Losing back-to-back to Turkish side Besiktas in April and K-League XI in July, Atletico Madrid have a daunting task lying in front of them and they'll have to find their answers before a new campaign of La Liga kicks-off.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlético vs Man City kick-off time

Date: July 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:00pm BST Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium

Atletico Madrid will take on Manchester City at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea with kick-off at 12:00pm BST.

How to watch Atlético vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Atletico and Man City can be watched on CITY+ and Recast.

Team news & squads

Atlético team news

Diego Simeoné men have some massive injury concerns heading into the clash especially in their defensive line. South American duo of Nahuel Molina and Jose Maria Gimenez are sidelined due to calf and shin injuries respectively.

Former Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta could start in at right-back position with Javi Galan on the opposite flank. Summer signing Caglar Soyuncu could be seen starting in the heart of defense along with Stefan Savic.

Juventus linked Alvaro Morata could have a last opportunity to prove his worth at the Spanish heavyweights before he returns to his former employees.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Grbic; Azpilicueta, Savic, Soyuncu, Galan; Saul, De Paul, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbić, Mestre, Iturbe, Gomis Defenders: Molina, Giménez, Hermoso, Savic Midfielders: Koke, De Paul, Lemar, Witsel Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Correa

Man City team news

Pep Guardiola's major concern heading into their pre-season tour was escaping the visit without an injury and so far the reigning Premier League champions have accomplished their mission.

Veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is back in contention for the encounter against Atletico Madrid after sustaining a disastrous injury in the UEFA Champions League final. Former Los Rojiblancos midfielder Rodri could start in the heart of City's midfield as he looks to produce an exemplary performance against his former employees.

Guardiola could also test some young guns in his squad like Maximo Perrone, James Mcatee, and Oscar Bobb.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Akanji, Lewis, Gomez Midfielders: Rodri, Kovacic, Phillips, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Perrone, Palmer, Mcatee Forwards: Foden, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland, Bobb

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met twice in the UEFA Champions League as Pep Guardiola's side emerged victorious in the tie.

Date Match Competition 14 April 2022 Atletico 0-0 Man City UEFA Champions League 6 April 2022 Man City 1-0 Atletico UEFA Champions League

Useful links