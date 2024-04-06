How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Athletic Club and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Athletic Club welcome Real Mallorca in a fascinating battle in the final of the Copa Del Rey on Saturday as both times eye the iconic trophy.

Athletic Club dumped heavyweights FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals of the Spanish tournament as they marched to the final of the domestic competition.

Mallorca, on the other hand, defeated Real Sociedad 5-4 on penalties to reach the final of the tournament as the side hunt for their first trophy since 2003.

Athletic Club vs Mallorca kick-off time

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm BST Venue: Estadio de La Cartuja

The Estadio de La Cartuja will host the iconic clash between Athletic Club and Mallorca on April 6, 2024 with two sides slated to kick-off at 9:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams

The Copa del Rey final will not be available to watch in the UK.

Viewers can follow GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the encounter.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

Left-back Yuri Berchiche is tipped to miss the clash owing to a hamstring concern while the Basque club have all of Aitor Paredes, Ander Herrera and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta doubtful for the encounter.

Inaki Williams and Nico Williams are touted to form the forward battery occupying both flanks for Athletic Club while 13-goal man Gorka Guruzeta will spearhead the attack.

Athletic Club predicted XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue; Vesga, Prados; I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Agirrezabala Defenders: Vivian, Paredes, Alvarez, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos Midfielders: Vesga, De Galarreta, Prados, Herrera, D. Garcia, Jauregizar, Sancet, Gomez Forwards: Berenguer, Ares, I. Williams, Muniain, N. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta

Mallorca team news

Mallorca have two injury-absentees with Slovakian defender Martin Valjent on the sidelines due to a thigh injury alongside Spanish midfielder Omar Mascarell.

Vedat Muriqui will lead Mallorca's forward battery having thundered five goals this season alongside his two assists.

Mallorca predicted XI: Greif; Copete, Nastasic, Raillo; Vidal, Samu, Darder, Rodriguez, Lato; Larin, Muriqui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajkovic, Greif, Cuellar Defenders: Valjent, Van der Heyden, Copete, Raillo, Nastasic, Lato, J. Costa, Gonzalez, Vidal Midfielders: S. Costa, Darder, Morlanes, Sanchez, Rodriguez Forwards: Llabres, Muriqi, Larin, Prats, Radonjic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3 Feb 2024 Athletic Club 4-0 Mallorca LaLiga 3 Sept 2023 Mallorca 0-0 Athletic Club LaLiga 1 May 2023 Mallorca 1-1 Athletic Club LaLiga 15 Aug 2022 Athletic Club 0-0 Mallorca LaLiga 15 Feb 2022 Mallorca 3-2 Athletic Club LaLiga

