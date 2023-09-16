Aston Villa are set to host Crystal Palace in their fifth Premier League game of the season.
Unai Emery's side come into this on the back of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool and currently sit on 10th position with two wins and two losses from four games. Villa have lost just one of their last 11 meetings with Crystal Palace, winning six and drawing four.
Crystal Palace are currently seventh in the table with seven points from four games so far. They come into this on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win over Wolves in the last game. They are currently unbeaten away from home, winning one and drawing one of their two away league games.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace kick-off time
|Date:
|September 16th, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|4pm BST
|Venue:
|Villa Park
The game will be played at Villa Park, home of Aston Villa, at 4pm BST on September 16.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be available to watch and stream in the UK.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa team news
Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia are nursing an injury but apart from them, the rest of the squad is available for selection.
Predicted Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Olsen
|Defenders:
|Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers
|Midfielders:
|Kamara, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Iroegbunam
|Forwards:
|Bailey, Watkins, Diaby, Traore, Dhuran
Crystal Palace team news
Michael Olise is unavailable for selection due to an injury but the rest of the squad is available.
Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Lerma, Doucoure; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Henderson, Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews
|Defenders:
|Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Holding, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward
|Midfielders:
|Doucoure, Riedewald, Lerma, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Franca
|Forwards:
|Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew
Head-to-Head Record
Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have both won two of their last five meetings with one ending in a draw. Their previous meeting was the only time in the last five encounters where both teams did not register a goal.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 4th, 2023
|Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|August 20th, 2022
|Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|May 15h, 2022
|Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
Useful links
- 'Not pleasant' - Tielemans unhappy over Villa role
- Read the latest on Aston Villa
- Read the latest on Crystal Palace
Who will win the Premier League title this season?
Thanks for voting.Results will be shared soon.
Who will win the Premier League title this season?