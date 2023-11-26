This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Arsenal Women vs West Ham Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Women's Super League
team-logo
Meadow Park
team-logo
Alessia Russo Arsenal Women 2023-24Getty Images
Arsenal vs West Ham United

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Arsenal and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high flying Arsenal Women face off against a stumbling West Ham Women side in an intriguing Women's Super League clash.

Arsenal Women are on a thundering run of five consecutive victories in the league and are just three points away from the summit. The Gunners have netted 15 goals in their last five game and have conceded just five goals in the process. A victory against West Ham would ensure they are level on points with Chelsea mounting more pressure on the Blues.

West Ham United Women have just one point to show from their previous five games with one draw and four defeats. With just four points from their opening seven games, the Hammers are above Bristol City only on goal difference as they look to revamp themselves against Arsenal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs West Ham kick-off time

Date:November 26, 2023
Kick-off time:2:00 pm GMT
Venue:Meadow Park

Arsenal Women face West Ham United Women at the Meadow Park with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The FA PlayerWatch here

The fixture between Arsenal Women and West Ham United Women will be available to watch on The FA Player with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

The Gunners will miss the services of Leah Williamson, Teyah Goldie, and, Laura Wienroither who are all nursing injuries and are supposed to be long-term absentees for the club.

Kim Little is touted to return to the matchday roster after being sidelined for almost a month while Stina Blackstenius is doubtful and her situation will be assessed before kick-off.

Arsenal Women Predicted XI: Zinsberger; Maritz, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Cooney-Cross, Pelova; Mead, Maanum, Foord; Russo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Zinsberger, Williams
Defenders:Maritz, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, McCabe, Catley, Codina
Midfielders:Cooney-Cross, Pelova, Maanum, Walti, Kuhl
Forwards:Mead, Foord, Russo, Blackstenius, Lacasse, Hurtig

West Ham team news

Emma Snerle is the only player completely ruled out of the fixture because of a knock while Japanese international Honoka Hayashi is still a doubt for the fixture against their London rivals.

West Ham United Women Predicted XI: Arnold; Shimizu, Cooke, Tysiak, Cissoko, Smith; Filis, Stringer, Evans; Asseyi, Ueki

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Arnold, Walsh
Defenders:Shimizu, Cooke, Tysiak, Cissoko, Smith, Denton, Stapleton
Midfielders:Filis, Stringer, Evans, Harries, Ziu, Flannery
Forwards:Asseyi, Ueki, Atkinson, Ademiluyi

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
6 Feb 2023West Ham 0-0 ArsenalWomen's Super League
31 Oct 2022Arsenal 3-1 West Ham Women's Super League
8 May 2022West Ham 0-2 ArsenalWomen's Super League
8 Nov 2021Arsenal 4-0 West HamWomen's Super League
29 Apr 2021Arsenal 2-0 West HamWomen's Super League

