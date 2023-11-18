How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Armenia and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides vying to make it through to Euro 2024 lock horns as Armenia host Wales with the former looking to produce an upset and dampen Wales' qualification chances in Group D.

Armenia are currently in the fourth position in the table behind Turkey, Wales, and Croatia. While Turkey might be running away as the leaders, Wales and Croatia are just three points ahead of Armenia with Saturday's hosts scheduled to play both of these two teams in their last two games. A win could see them go level on points with Wales and open the doors for a three-way qualification battle while a loss at home could end their dreams of playing in Germany next year.

Wales, on the other hand, would look to seal their fate against Armenia as they are tipped to play group leaders Turkey next to round-off their qualification campaign. With three wins and a draw Rob Page's men have a more realistic chances of making it through with all three points. Back-to-back wins against Latvia and Croatia will give the visitors a massive injection of confidence but they will have to be careful because Armenia did beat them 4-2 in the reverse fixture making it an intriguing fixture in Group D.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Armenia vs Wales kick-off time

Date: November 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm GMT Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht

How to watch Armenia vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

The UEFA Euro Qualifier between Armenia and Wales will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, S4C, Viaplay Sports 1, and S4C Online in the UK.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Armenia team news

The Armenian side are without any massive injury concerns and will look to field a similar eleven to the team that featured in the 4-2 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Armenia rely heavily on Tigran Barseghyan with the forward netting nine goals this term as he looks to shoulder the goalscoring responsibility alongside target man Lucas Zelarayan.

Armenia Predicted XI: Cancarevic; Calisir, Arutyunyan, Mkrtchyan; Dashyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Tiknizyan; Briasco, Barseghyan; Zelarayan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cancarevic, Buchnev, Beglaryan Defenders: Calisir, Arutyunyan, Mkrtchyan, Haroyan, Harutyunyan, Voskanyan, Piloyan, Khachumyan, Midfielders: Dashyan, Iwu, Harutyunyan, Spertsayan, Tikinizyan Forwards: Briasco, Barseghyan, Zelarayan, Ranos, Miranyan

Wales team news

Kieffer Moore will be looking to redeem himself after the Bournemouth forward was given the marching orders in Wales' reverse clash with Armenia where the former were beaten 4-2.

Welsh veteran Aaron Ramsey is sidelined due to an injury which has allowed Rob Page to call Jay Dasilva and Niall Huggins for the first time to represent the Dragons. Tottenham Hotspurs' young star Brennan Johnson is enjoying a scintillating start to his Premier League campaign and he'll play a crucial role on Saturday.

Wales Predicted XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, J. James, Ampadu, Williams; Johnson, Wilson; Moore



Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Hennessey, King Defenders: Cabango, Davies, Mepham, Lockyer, Rodon, Dasilva, Williams, Roberts, Huggins Midfielders: Ampadu, J. James, Sheehan, Morrell Forwards: Johnson, Wilson, Moore, D. James, Brooks, Broadhead, Cullen, Bradshaw

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17 Jun 2023 Wales 2-4 Armenia UEFA Euro Qualifiers 1 Sept 2001 Wales 0-0 Armenia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 24 Mar 2001 Armenia 2-2 Wales FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

