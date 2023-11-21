Argentina U17 and Venezuela U17 lock horns in an intriguing Round of 16 fixture in the U17 FIFA World Cup.
Argentina finished the group campaign seeded at the pinnacle of Group D with two wins and a loss putting them ahead. After an opening day defeat against Senegal, Argentina defeated Japan U17 and Poland U17 to march into the knockout.
Venezuela U17 won their first World Cup game when they defeated New Zealand U17 to mark an iconic date into their calendars. After a draw and a defeat against Mexico and Germany, respectively Venezuela finished the group stage in the third position. But with a better third place position, Venezuela made it through the knockouts as they'll be looking to produce an upset against Argentina.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Argentina vs Venezuela kick-off time
|Date:
|November 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stadion Si Jalak Harupat
Argentina U17 will play Venezuela U17 at the Stadion Si Jalak Harupat with kick-off scheduled at 12pm GMT.
How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to stream on FIFA+. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Argentina team news
Santiago Lopez and Agustin Ruberto are touted to lead Argentina's forward battery having bagged a goal a piece in their 4-0 routing of Poland in their last group game.
Argentina U17 possible XI: Diaz; U. Gimenez, J. Gimenez, Palacio, Ontivero; Albarracin, Gerez; Lopez, Subiabre, Acuna; Ruberto.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Diaz, Florentin, F. Villalba
|Defenders:
|U. Gimenez, Obregon, Palacio, J. Gimenez, Pierani, J. Villalba, Escudero, Cabellos, Laplace
|Midfielders:
|Gerez, Albarracin, Acuna, Gutierrez, Mastantuono
|Forwards:
|Echeverri, Carrizo, Rodriguez-Gentile, Ruberto, Sciancalepore, Lopez, Subiabre, Chamarro, Perez, Prestianni
Venezuela team news
Jose Sequera was given his marching orders in Venezuela's draw against Mexico and the midfielder is touted to miss out of the side's engine room with Martinez coming in to fill the void.
Venezuela predicted lineup: Sanchez; Hidalgo, Raap, Borgo, Balbo; Correa, Profeta; Romero, Sequera, Arango; Reinoso.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sanchez, Lara, Bolivar
|Defenders:
|Pablo Ibarra, Santiago Silva, Yiandro Raap, Rai Hidalgo, Angel Borgo, Luis Balbo
|Midfielders:
|Romero, Sequera, Martinez, Arango, Vegas, Huice, Gonzalez, Profeta
|Forwards:
|Correa, Reinoso, Cichero, Colin
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|15 Apr 2023
|Argentina 2-1 Venezuela
|CONMEBOL U17
|1 Apr 2023
|Argentina 4-2 Venezuela
|CONMEBOL U17
|25 Feb 2017
|Venezuela 3-0 Argentina
|CONMEBOL U17
|29 Apr 2013
|Argentina 2-2 Venezuela
|CONMEBOL U17
|7 Apr 2013
|Argentina 3-0 Venezuela
|CONMEBOL U17