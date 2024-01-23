Angola vs Burkina Faso: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Angola and Burkina Faso, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angola and Burkina Faso look to continue their winning momentum at the AFCON 2023 with both sides vying for a qualification spot.

Angola are currently seeded at the summit of Group D after a stalemate against Algeria and a thrilling 3-2 victory against Mauritania. A win here could cement their position at the top and also help them march through into the Round of 16 of the competition.

Burkina Faso have been incredible at the AFCON as they are also on 4 points with a win and a draw in their two games. The side defeated Mauritania with a spot-kick in injury time and followed up the result with a draw against heavyweights Algeria to keep them in contention for the next phase.

Angola vs Burkina Faso kick-off time

Date: January 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Charles Konan Banny Stadium

How to watch Angola vs Burkina Faso online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Angola team news

Angola will be reliant on Gelson Dala who enters the contest on the back of a scintillating brace against Mauritania. He's currently his nation's highest active goalscorer as he'll be supported by Mabululu who also proved his worth in the first match against Algeria scoring a crucial spot-kick.

Angola predicted XI: Neblu; Fortuna, Buatu, Gaspar, Afonso; Show, Fredy; Dala, Zini, Gilberto; Mabululu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neblu, Dominique, Kadu Defenders: Carneiro, Buatu-Mananga, Gaspar, Augusto, Afonso, Kinito, Fortuna, Midfielders: Keliano, Cafumana, Ribeiro, Beni, Estrela, Paz Forwards: Luvumbo, Milson, Dala, Bela, Mabululu, Zine, Nzola

Burkina Faso team news

Burkina Faso have a massive injury scare with Adama Guira a touch-and-go for this fixture after being substituted against Algeria in the first half.

Bertrand Traore scored another crucial goal for Burkina Faso helping them salvage a point against Algeria and the forward could be awarded a start for the first time in the competition.

Burkina Faso predicted XI: Koffi; Yago, Tapsoba, Dayo, Nagalo; Ouedraogo, Toure; Tapsoba, Sangare, Traore; Konate



Position Players Goalkeepers: H. Konate, Koffi, Nikiema, Koula Defenders: Guiebre, Nagalo, Djiga, Kabore, E. Tapsoba, Dayo, Nouma, Yago Midfielders: Banse, Ki, Ouedraogo, Sangare, Toure, Guira, Salou Forwards: Ouattara, Badolo, Traore, Bangre, M. Konate, A. Tapsoba, Bande

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18 Nov 2018 Angola 2-1 Burkina Faso AFCON Qualification 16 Jan 2018 Angola 0-0 Burkina Faso Africa Cup of Nations 10 Jun 2017 Burkina Faso 3-1 Angola AFCON Qualification 19 Nov 2014 Burkina Faso 1-1 Angola AFCON Qualification 10 Sept 2014 Angola 0-3 Burkina Faso AFCON Qualification

