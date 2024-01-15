Algeria vs Angola: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Angola, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Algeria and Angola kick-off their AFCON 2023 campaign in an intriguing encounter at the Stade de la Paix with both sides looking to start with a win.

The 2019 AFCON winners will look to recapture the ultimate African prize when they cross swords with Angola. Algeria have been on a staggering run of nine wins and three draws in their previous 12 games, last losing a contest back in February of last year. The former winners will therefore be confident of winning their opening encounter and wrapping up the group seeded at the pinnacle.

Angola, on the other hand, will be vying to mark their return to the AFCON finals with a win as they missed out on the competition in the previous two editions. Angola are yet to lose their opening fixture at the AFCON since 2006, with one win and four draws, and could be determined to produce an upset against the former winners.

Algeria vs Angola kick-off time

Date: January 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm Venue: Stade de la Paix

Algeria and Angola will cross swords at the Stade de la Paix in Ivory Coast with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the US.

How to watch Algeria vs Angola online - TV channels & live streams

The AFCON 2023 fixture between Algeria and Angola will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Team news & squads

Algeria team news

Former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez will once again be leading Algeria's forward battery as he'll shoulder the goalscoring responsibility alongside Islam Slimani who is Algeria's most-decorated goalscorer with 45 strikes in 98 appearances.

On the defensive flanks, Wolves' left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nice right-back Youcef Atal could feature for Algeria with the pair providing a massive attacking threat darting up and down for the 2019 AFCON winners.

Ismael Bennacer will be in charge of commanding The Greens' engine room with the AC Milan midfielder possessing massive experience.

Algeria predicted XI: Mandrea; Atal, Bensebaini, Mandi, Ait Nouri; Feghouli, Bentaleb, Bennacer; Chaibi, Mahrez, Slimani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mandrea , Mbolhi , Benbot Defenders: Atal, Bensebaini, Mandi, Ait Nouri, Guitoun , Belaid , Larouci, Touba, Tougai Midfielders: Feghouli, Bentaleb, Bennacer, Boudaoui , Chaibi, Aouar, Zerrouki Forwards: Mahrez, Amoura , Belaili , Bounedjah , Gouri, Ounas, Slimani

Angola team news

Angola will heavily rely on the experience of their nation's highest goal scorer Gelson Dala with the Al-Wakrah forward managing 15 goals for his nation and also topping the goalscoring charts at AFCON for Angola with two strikes.

The duo of Jonathan Buatu-Mananga and Kialonda Gaspar will be guarding Angola's defensive line as they look to obstruct Algeria's attacking threat.

Angola predicted XI: Neblu; Carneiro, Buatu-Mananga, Gaspar, Augusto; Keliano, Cafumana, Ribeiro; Luvumbo, Milson, Dala

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neblu, Dominique, Kadu Defenders: Carneiro, Buatu-Mananga, Gaspar, Augusto, Afonso, Kinito, Fortuna, Midfielders: Keliano, Cafumana, Ribeiro, Beni, Estrela, Paz Forwards: Luvumbo, Milson, Dala, Bela, Mabululu, Zine, Nzola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18 Jan 2010 Angola 0-0 Algeria Africa Cup of Nations

