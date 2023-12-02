How to watch the FA Cup match between Alfreton and Walsall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sixth-tier side Alfreton Town play host to higher-ranked Walsall FC at the Impact Arena in an interesting FA Cup tie.

Alfreton Town thundered two goals past Worthing in the first round to cruise through the next round but the fixture against Walsall could be a daunting task for the home side. With four consecutive victories in the competition, Alfreton Town would be vying to continue their fairytale and hunt down a League Two side in the process.

Walsall FC produced a dominant display against Sheppey United in the first round demolishing their opposition 4-1. Despite an early goal from Sheppey, four different Walsall players registered themselves on the scoresheet as they cruised to victory. Seeded higher in the rankings as compared to Alfreton Town, it should turn out to be a routine game for the visitors.

Alfreton vs Walsall kick-off time

Date: December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: The Impact Arena

How to watch Alfreton vs Walsall online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup tie will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Alfreton team news

Alfreton needed goals from their defensive players in the previous round and the side will be banking on their forward battery to fire.

Jordan Thewlis and Jake Day have eight and four goals respectively and the duo will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility against Walsall.

Alfreton predicted XI: Willis; Brisley, Digie, Clackstone, Newall; Cantrill, Lund, Perritt; Fewster; Thewlis, Day

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Askew Defenders: Perritt, Brisley, Lund, Digie, Wiley, Preston, Newall, Grewal-Pollard, Clackstone Midfielders: Waldock, Fewster, Cantrill, Stacey, Oliver Forwards: Taylor, Rhead, Dwyer, Thewlis, Day, Salmon

Walsall team news

Walsall FC are without any injury concerns for the fixture and could feature the same eleven against Alfreton.

Douglas James-Taylor will look to continue his goalscoring form in the FA Cup and back up his performance from the previous round.

Walsall predicted XI: Evans; Riley, Okagbue, Daniels, Gordon; Knowles, McEntee, Stirk, Hutchinson; Tierney; James-Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Evans, Smith Defenders: Daniels, Farquharson, Menayese, McEntee, Okagbue, Williams, Gordon, Foulkes Midfielders: Riley, Stirk, Griffiths, Tierney, Comley, Maher, Earing, Onabirekanelan, Allen, Hutchinson Forwards: Knowles, James-Taylor, Johnson, Draper, Oteh, Matt

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6 Jul 2019 Alfreton 2-1 Walsall Club Friendlies 23 Jul 2014 Alfreton 2-0 Walsall Club Friendlies

