Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr FC and Al-Fayha, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr and Al-Fayha cross swords in the second leg of the Round of 16 clash of the AFC Champions League with the home side already having a foot in the quarter-finals and the visitors vying for an illustrious comeback.

Al-Nassr were once again reliant on a familiar hero as former Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo broke the shackles in the 81st minute of the first leg to turn the result in their favour. The Saudi heavyweights have looked in sublime form in the competition and would want to continue this winning momentum with another win and march into the next stage of the AFC Champions League.

Al-Fayha, on the other hand, did their level best to keep the aggregate balanced but despite a 1-0 lead for their rivals, the visitors will fancy their chances of turning the scoreline on its head. The side dismantled Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League to end a shambolic run of domestic results and they would be aiming to produce an iconic upset at the Al-Awwal Park.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Fayha kick-off time

Date: February 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm GMT Venue: Al-Awwal Stadium

Al-Nassr will welcome Al-Fayha to the Al-Awwal Stadium on February 21, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Fayha online - TV channels & live streams

The AFC Champions League encounter between Al Nassr and Al Fayha will be available to watch on TrillerTV in the UK.

For live updates, viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

The 'Global Ones' have some concerns in their goalkeeping department with Colombian international David Ospina sidelined due to a torn thigh muscle and Raghed Al-Najjar suffering an injury scare during Al-Nassr's domestic outing during the weekend. These absentees could force Waleed Abdullah to start between the sticks for Al-Nassr

Former FC Porto starlet Otavio was forced to leave the field after his winning goal against Al-Fateh in the weekend affair ruling the Portuguese out of the clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the first leg with a scintillating strike and the Portuguese veteran would be vying to put the tie to bed in the reverse fixture.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Abdullah; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Laporte, Behich; Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem; Talisca, Al-Najei, Yahya; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer, Ronaldo

Al-Fayha team news

The solitary injury concern for Al-Fayha is Mohammed Majrashi with the striker recovering from an ACL injury sustained in October of last year.

The side will bank on the pairing of Henry Onyekuru and Anthony Nwakaeme to turn the aggregate in their favour, with the former scoring a brace and the latter chipping in with a goal against Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Fayha predicted XI: Stojkovic; Al-Rashidi, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shuwaish; Al Baqawi, R. Kaabi, Al-Safri, K. Kaabi; Mandash, Nwakaeme, Sakala

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stojković, Al-Kassar, Al Thumairy, Al-Deqeel Defenders: Konan, Al Khalaf, Al-Rashidi, Alqaydhi, Haqawi, Al Baqawi, Al-Showaish, Al Khalidi, Al Qaydhi, Al Rammah, Al Dowaish, Aman, Majrashi Midfielders: Sabiri, Cimirot, Ryller, Ruiz, Mandash, Zidan, Al-Kaabi, Alkhalaf, Kaabi, Al Anzi, Al Muqbel, Al Surur, Jadhami Forwards: Sakala, Nwakaeme, Pavkov, Majrashi, Al Harthi, Al Jubaya, Al Burayk, Onyekuru

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14 Feb 2024 Al-Fayha 0-1 Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 28 Oct 2023 Al-Fayha 1-3 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 10 Apr 2023 Al-Fayha 0-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 16 Oct 2022 Al-Nassr 4-0 Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League 17 Mar 2022 Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League

