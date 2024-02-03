Ajax vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven will cross swords with Dutch heavyweights Ajax with the former running away with the title and the latter recovering from their struggles.
Ajax have redefined themselves after a shambolic start to the 2023/24 Eredivisie as they are fifth in the title race with four wins from their previous five games as they look to halt their rivals' winning streak.
PSV, on the other hand, are yet to lose a single fixture this season with 18 wins and one draw in their 19 games. The Dutch powerhouses are 12 points ahead of second-placed Feyenoord as Saturday's visitors look destined to capture the Dutch crown.
Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven kick-off time
|Date:
|February 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:00 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Johan Cruijff ArenA
Ajax will welcome PSV Eindhoven to the iconic Johan Cruijff ArenA on February 3, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven online - TV channels & live streams
The clash between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven will be available to watch on Mola TV in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
The clash between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven will be available to watch on Mola TV in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Ajax team news
The home side will be without the services of Josip Sutalo and Gaston Avila because of knee problems while Sivert Mannsverk is struggling with a leg problem.
Chuba Akpom is returning to match fitness but the clash could come too early for the forward alongside Belgian forward Mika Godts.
Ajax predicted XI: Ramaj; Martha, Hato, Rensch, Gooijer; Taylor, Tahirovic; Forbs, Hlynsson, Berghuis; Brobbey.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramaj, Pasveer
|Defenders:
|Hato, Kaplan, Medic, Sosa, Salah-Eddine, Rensch, Gaaei
|Midfielders:
|Tahirovic, Vos, Taylor, Van den Boomen, Berghuis, Hlynsson
|Forwards:
|Brobbey, Mikautadze, Bergwijn, Forbs
PSV Eindhoven team news
Southampton-loanee Armel Bella-Kotchap and Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman are the two players ruled out for the visitors because of their respective injuries.
Former Barcelona striker Luuk De Jong will once again spearhead PSV's attack after netting 17 goals and bagging 7 assists in the league this season
PSV Eindhoven predicted XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Til, Schouten, Lang; Lozano, De Jong, Bakayoko.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman
|Defenders:
|Boscagli, Obispo, Ramalho, Junior, Van Aanholt, Oppegard, Dest, Teze, Sambo
|Midfielders:
|Schouten, Til, Tillman, Saibari, Babadi
|Forwards:
|Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Van Duiven, Bakayoko
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29 Oct 2023
|PSV Eindhoven 5-2 Ajax
|Eredivisie
|30 Apr 2023
|Ajax 3-4 PSV Eindhoven
|KNVB Cup
|23 Apr 2023
|PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Ajax
|Eredivisie
|6 Nov 2022
|Ajax 1-2 PSV Eindhoven
|Eredivisie
|30 Jul 2022
|Ajax 3-5 PSV Eindhoven
|Super Cup