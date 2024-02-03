This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Ajax vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Eredivisie
Johan Cruijff ArenA
How to watch the Eredivisie match between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven will cross swords with Dutch heavyweights Ajax with the former running away with the title and the latter recovering from their struggles.

Ajax have redefined themselves after a shambolic start to the 2023/24 Eredivisie as they are fifth in the title race with four wins from their previous five games as they look to halt their rivals' winning streak.

PSV, on the other hand, are yet to lose a single fixture this season with 18 wins and one draw in their 19 games. The Dutch powerhouses are 12 points ahead of second-placed Feyenoord as Saturday's visitors look destined to capture the Dutch crown.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven kick-off time

Date:February 3, 2024
Kick-off time:7:00 pm GMT
Venue:Johan Cruijff ArenA

Ajax will welcome PSV Eindhoven to the iconic Johan Cruijff ArenA on February 3, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven will be available to watch on Mola TV in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

The home side will be without the services of Josip Sutalo and Gaston Avila because of knee problems while Sivert Mannsverk is struggling with a leg problem.

Chuba Akpom is returning to match fitness but the clash could come too early for the forward alongside Belgian forward Mika Godts.

Ajax predicted XI: Ramaj; Martha, Hato, Rensch, Gooijer; Taylor, Tahirovic; Forbs, Hlynsson, Berghuis; Brobbey.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramaj, Pasveer
Defenders:Hato, Kaplan, Medic, Sosa, Salah-Eddine, Rensch, Gaaei
Midfielders:Tahirovic, Vos, Taylor, Van den Boomen, Berghuis, Hlynsson
Forwards:Brobbey, Mikautadze, Bergwijn, Forbs

PSV Eindhoven team news

Southampton-loanee Armel Bella-Kotchap and Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman are the two players ruled out for the visitors because of their respective injuries.

Former Barcelona striker Luuk De Jong will once again spearhead PSV's attack after netting 17 goals and bagging 7 assists in the league this season

PSV Eindhoven predicted XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Til, Schouten, Lang; Lozano, De Jong, Bakayoko.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman
Defenders:Boscagli, Obispo, Ramalho, Junior, Van Aanholt, Oppegard, Dest, Teze, Sambo
Midfielders:Schouten, Til, Tillman, Saibari, Babadi
Forwards:Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Van Duiven, Bakayoko

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
29 Oct 2023PSV Eindhoven 5-2 AjaxEredivisie
30 Apr 2023Ajax 3-4 PSV EindhovenKNVB Cup
23 Apr 2023PSV Eindhoven 3-0 AjaxEredivisie
6 Nov 2022Ajax 1-2 PSV EindhovenEredivisie
30 Jul 2022Ajax 3-5 PSV EindhovenSuper Cup

Useful links

