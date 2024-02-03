Ajax vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven will cross swords with Dutch heavyweights Ajax with the former running away with the title and the latter recovering from their struggles.

Ajax have redefined themselves after a shambolic start to the 2023/24 Eredivisie as they are fifth in the title race with four wins from their previous five games as they look to halt their rivals' winning streak.

PSV, on the other hand, are yet to lose a single fixture this season with 18 wins and one draw in their 19 games. The Dutch powerhouses are 12 points ahead of second-placed Feyenoord as Saturday's visitors look destined to capture the Dutch crown.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven kick-off time

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm GMT Venue: Johan Cruijff ArenA

Ajax will welcome PSV Eindhoven to the iconic Johan Cruijff ArenA on February 3, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven will be available to watch on Mola TV in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

The home side will be without the services of Josip Sutalo and Gaston Avila because of knee problems while Sivert Mannsverk is struggling with a leg problem.

Chuba Akpom is returning to match fitness but the clash could come too early for the forward alongside Belgian forward Mika Godts.

Ajax predicted XI: Ramaj; Martha, Hato, Rensch, Gooijer; Taylor, Tahirovic; Forbs, Hlynsson, Berghuis; Brobbey.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramaj, Pasveer Defenders: Hato, Kaplan, Medic, Sosa, Salah-Eddine, Rensch, Gaaei Midfielders: Tahirovic, Vos, Taylor, Van den Boomen, Berghuis, Hlynsson Forwards: Brobbey, Mikautadze, Bergwijn, Forbs

PSV Eindhoven team news

Southampton-loanee Armel Bella-Kotchap and Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman are the two players ruled out for the visitors because of their respective injuries.

Former Barcelona striker Luuk De Jong will once again spearhead PSV's attack after netting 17 goals and bagging 7 assists in the league this season

PSV Eindhoven predicted XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Til, Schouten, Lang; Lozano, De Jong, Bakayoko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman Defenders: Boscagli, Obispo, Ramalho, Junior, Van Aanholt, Oppegard, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Schouten, Til, Tillman, Saibari, Babadi Forwards: Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Van Duiven, Bakayoko

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29 Oct 2023 PSV Eindhoven 5-2 Ajax Eredivisie 30 Apr 2023 Ajax 3-4 PSV Eindhoven KNVB Cup 23 Apr 2023 PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Ajax Eredivisie 6 Nov 2022 Ajax 1-2 PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie 30 Jul 2022 Ajax 3-5 PSV Eindhoven Super Cup

Useful links