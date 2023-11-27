How to watch the AFC Champions League match between AGMK and Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In an intriguing clash in the AFC Champions League, Group C leaders Al Ittihad will lock horns with AGMK who are seeded at the foot of the table.

AGMK have recorded four consecutive defeats and they are yet to open their account in the AFC Champions League. While the team from Uzbekistan are on a run of five consecutive victories in the Uzbekistan Super League, AGMK have failed to replicate their heroics in the continental tournament and the fixture against Al Ittihad could be a massive challenge for them.

Al-Ittihad, on the other hand, have three wins and one loss in four games to take their points tally to seven points as they sit at the summit of Group C. While they have just one win in their previous five games, they have all the firepower to turn around their fortunes and finish the remaining two games on a high.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AGMK vs Ittihad kick-off time

Date: November 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm GMT Venue: OKMK Sport Majmuasi

AGMK will host Al Ittihad at the OKMK Sport Majmuasi with kick-off scheduled 4:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch AGMK vs Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The AFC Champions League match between AGMK and Al Ittihad will be available to watch on FITETV in the UK. Fans can also follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

AGMK team news

AGMK's routine left-back Akramjon Komilov was given the marching orders in his side's 9-0 embarrassment against Sepahan ruling him out of the fixture.

Midfielder Sardor Mirzaev and left-winger Shokhrukh Gadoev are missing out on the fixture because of a foot injury and foot surgery respectively.

AGMK Predicted XI: Ergashev; Axmadaliev, Businov, Rakhmanov, Denisov; Kasimov, Kasymov; Hasanov, Tursunov, Giyosov; Boakye.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ergashev, Rakhimov, Yokubov Defenders: Axmadaliev, Businov, Rakhmanov, Denisov, Tukhtakhyzhaev, Ismoilov, Komilov, Akhmadaliev Midfielders: Rustamov, M. Kosimov, B. Kosimov, Ermatov, Haghnazari Forwards: Giyosov, Khasanov, Tursunov, Sanchez, Boakye, Miramakhdov

Ittihad team news

Abdullah Al-Jadani and Aseel Abed are doubtful for the clash with injuries while Abdullah Al-Maiouf could replace Marcelo Grohe between the sticks for the visitors.

Karim Benzema would be vying to add to his tally of eight goals this term as he'll be shouldering the goal-scoring responsibility alongside Jota and Haroune Camara.

Al Ittihad Predicted XI: Al-Maiouf; Alolayan, Hawsawi, Kadesh, Bamsaud; Romarinho, Kante, Al-Ghamdi; Camara, Benzema, Jota.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Felipe, Hegazy, Sharahili, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Jota, Al-Amri, Al-Oboud Forwards: Benzema, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara, Haji

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18 Sept 2023 Ittihad 3-0 AGMK AFC Champions League

