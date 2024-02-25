How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan look to leapfrog Juventus in the Serie A table as they'll be aiming to stop Atalanta's winning streak.

AC Milan will be vying for revenge for the Coppa Italia exit suffered at the hands of the away side as they also look to shake off consecutive defeats in the league and Europe.

Atalanta are on a scintillating streak of five successive victories in the league as they have risen up the rankings and are capable of handing their rivals a shambolic defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date: February 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: San Siro

AC Milan will host Atalanta at the illustrious San Siro on February 25, 2024, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A showdown will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Viewers can also tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the clash.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

AC Milan will be bolstered by the return of the trio of Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, and Davide Calabria with all of them returning to training after a long stay in the medical room.

But Pioli might have the opportunity to just feature Calabria in the eleven with Kalulu and Tomori vying to make the bench on Sunday.

Serbian forward Luka Jovic was handed a red card in his side's defeat last week which could mean former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud would be looking to find the back of the net for the 13th time this term.

AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez; Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Atalanta team news

Argentine defender Jose Luis Palomino is ruled out of the clash due to his injury while Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman is a touch-and-go on the back of an ankle injury.

All eyes would be on Milan-loanee Charles De Ketelaere as the forward would be gearing up to face his parent club having dished out 12 goal contributions for his side since the turn of the year.

The Belgian will be partnered up with Dutch star Teun Koopmeiner who's one goal away from reaching double figures in the league for consecutive seasons.

Atalanta predicted XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Holm, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Miranchuk; De Ketelaere



Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac, Toloi Midfielders: Koopmeiners, Ederson, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Zortea, Bakker, Pasalic Forwards: Scamacca, Muriel, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Jan 2024 AC Milan 1-2 Atalanta Coppa Italia 9 Dec 2023 Atalanta 3-2 AC Milan Serie A 27 Feb 2023 AC Milan 2-0 Atalanta Serie A 22 Aug 2022 Atalanta 1-1 AC Milan Serie A 15 May 2022 AC Milan 2-0 Atalanta Serie A

Useful links