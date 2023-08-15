England Women's preparations for their semi-final showdown with Australia has been marred in controversy, due to a supposed spying scandal.

Lionesses set to face Australia

Spain awaits the winners in final

A helicopter flew over training on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Australian Telegraph sent a helicopter over Sarina Wiegman's training base in Gosford, overseeing the Lionesses' preparations for the match on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: “If England’s Lionesses thought they would happily fly under the radar into the World Cup semi-final under the radar they were in for a rude shock,” the newspaper boasted “We’ve sent the chopper up to see how the old enemy are preparing… Welcome to the jungle, Lionesses, we’ve got fun and games. As the Matildas held their final training session behind closed doors at Kogarah, about 100km north at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford the England team attempted to finalise their preparations without any prying eyes.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The FA has declined to comment, but surely the sheer cheek of the Aussies' behaviour shows just how much the European Champions are feared. England reached the last four after seeing off Colombia 2-1 on Saturday, with goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo securing the victory.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? England's semi-final showdown with the joint host nation Australia takes place at 11:00 BST on Wednesday and is set to be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.