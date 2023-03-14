Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? Gerard Pique speculates on potentially ‘incredible’ free transfer

A Barcelona return for Lionel Messi continues to be speculated on, with Gerard Pique admitting it would be “incredible” to see him back at Camp Nou.

Argentine departed Camp Nou in 2021

Contract running down at PSG

May be on the move this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner bid farewell to Catalunya once it became apparent that Barca did not have the funds required to extend his contract. Messi has spent the last two years with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, becoming a World Cup winner with Argentina along the way, but is heading towards free agency once more as his deal in France runs down.

WHAT THEY SAID: Amid the talk of Messi potentially retracing steps to a spiritual home in Spain, former team-mate Pique has told RAC1: “Only he knows his future. I think winning the World Cup was his personal dream. It was the title he needed to be considered the best in history. Now everyone is convinced of that. Now, everything he decides is to look for where he can be happy. The most normal thing is for him to stay in Europe.”

Pique added: “Barca could be there. For the cules, his return on a sentimental level would be incredible. But it’s his decision. Here, no matter what people say, only his feelings, his motivations are important.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The expectation was, after savouring global glory at Qatar 2022, that Messi would commit to at least one more season at PSG. He is, however, yet to agree an extended stay at Parc des Princes, ensuring that exit rumours continue to rage around him.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Alongside a return to Barcelona, Messi has also been heavily linked with a summer move to MLS – with David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami said to be keen on putting a deal in place for the mercurial Argentine forward.