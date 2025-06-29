Even more like Lionel Messi! Lamine Yamal draws up penalty & free-kick plan that will help Barcelona wonderkid to improve goal output after taking iconic No.10 shirt

Lamine Yamal is drawing up plans that will see him become more like Lionel Messi, with the Barcelona wonderkid ready to take penalties and free-kicks.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The teenage superstar is preparing to sign a lucrative new contract at Catalunya that can be made official when he turns 18 on July 13. It has also been revealed that another product of the famed La Masia academy system will be taking on the iconic No.10 shirt for the 2025-26 campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

That jersey was once filled with distinction by eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, with Yamal preparing to follow in the most illustrious of footsteps. He has already been compared to the iconic Argentine GOAT on a regular basis since making his senior breakthrough.

DID YOU KNOW?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Yamal wants to improve his output - with Messi becoming an all-time great on the back of his ability to post record-breaking numbers on the goal scoring front.

TELL ME MORE

It is claimed that Yamal is eager to take on penalty and free-kick duty at Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Dani Olmo have stepped up from 12 yards for the Blaugrana of late, but that responsibility may soon be passed on.

WHAT NEXT FOR YAMAL?

Yamal found the target on 18 occasions last season, his best return to date, and is due to return to training on his birthday after enjoying a summer break that has seen him spend time with OnlyFans models and Brazil legend Neymar during his holidays.