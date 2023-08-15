Lionel Messi 'much happier' at Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, insists Tata Martino

- Messi is 'happier' at Miami
- Martino claims Messi has been much calmer
- Argentine has scored eight times in five matches
WHAT HAPPENED? Martino, who had earlier managed Messi with the Argentina national team and Barcelona, has noted a significant change in the forward's demeanour since his World Cup victory with Argentina and subsequent move to Inter Miami. The Argentine skipper has been an instant hit in the U.S. - having joined Miami on a free transfer after bringing the curtain down on a turbulent two-year spell at PSG - as he has already scored eight goals in five matches in the Leagues Cup and Martino believes that a "calmer" Messi has been a significant factor behind his superlative performances.
WHAT THEY SAID: "You see it in the field; I don't have to tell you, but he's a lot calmer, much happier," said Martino. "Being happy also has to do with where he's been."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been enjoying his life off-the-pitch as well and was recently spotted having dinner with his Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham's family along with team-mates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and their wives.
WHAT NEXT? Messi will be back in action against the Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semi-finals on Tuesday evening at the Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.