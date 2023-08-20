'Rooting against Messi!' - Nashville SC owner and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo does Cristiano Ronaldo 'siiuuu' celebration ahead of Leagues Cup final

NBA superstar and Nashville SC owner Giannis Antetokounmpo will root against Lionel Messi Saturday night.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nashville SC minority owner Antetokounmpo posted on social media that he was going to be rooting against the Argentine for the first time in his life. The Milwaukee Bucks star followed that up by kicking the ball around pregame, celebrating a goal with Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'siiuuu' celebration.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's gonna be the first time I'm rooting against Messi," the NBA star said pregame.

"I expect both teams to play at a high level, but at the end of the day... When i was playing in the NBA Finals two years ago I enjoyed every single minute. You can never have this moment back, you can never take it for granted, you never know if you're going to be here again at this stage, so, playing a final game against one of the greatest players to ever play this game, I know that our guys are going to come out, play hard, play together and try to get a win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Nashville SC and Inter Miami are set to go head-to-head in an attempt to win their first-ever trophy, with Saturday's clash giving the winner to claim the first-ever Leagues Cup crown as well.

The NBA star wasn't the only famous face in the house, as fellow Nashville SC owner Reese Witherspoon was pictured with Inter Miami owner David Beckham pregame.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? After the Leagues Cup comes to an end, Miami will look towards a return to MLS as well as the U.S. Open Cup, where they'll play a semifinal match against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

