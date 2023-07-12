'Mentality, fight, sacrifice' - Lionel Messi explains how he has been able to operate at a ridiculously high level for so many years

- Messi speaks to Argentine TV
- Says mentality and focus keep driving him
- Admits luck with injuries
WHAT HAPPENED? In a wide-ranging interview with Argentina's Television Publica, the World Cup-winner spoke about various topics from retirement to his new life in Miami, and also reflected back on a career that has stood out for its durability as well as its astonishingly high level.
WHAT THEY SAID: In answer to a question posed by team-mate Nicolas Tagliafico about the formula to his incredible longevity, Messi replied: "I believe it's the same thing that helped me reach a level both as a collective and as an individual. I think it's the mentality, the fight, the effort, the sacrifice. The always wanting more. I think since I was very young I was like that. I was very responsible and very sure in what I wanted and I always gave the maximum to achieve it."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi added that his impressive fitness record has also helped him: "I focus at the start of every season with the same mentality and the same desire to better myself. Also, I have had very good luck with injuries."
WHAT NEXT FOR LEO MESSI? Excitement is building in Miami ahead of the start of a new chapter for the great man with an Inter Miami debut expected against Cruz Azul on July 21.
