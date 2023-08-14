Lionel Messi-mania continues as second documentary in the works with Apple and Inter Miami

Apple TV is set to make a second documentary on Lionel Messi, this time partnering with MLS on the story of how he ended up with Inter Miami.

Apple to make second Messi documentary

Primary focus will be on Argentine's journey to MLS

Promise of "unprecedented access"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic announced on Tuesday that Apple is going to be making a new, six-part documentary series covering Messi's arrival to MLS and more. The 36-year-old has had hot start to life in Florida, scoring eight goals in five games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be the second documentary that Apple has produced on the Inter Miami star, with the first following his success with Argentina and winning the 2022 World Cup.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The series is set to provide "unprecedented access" to the Argentine's arrival to Inter Miami and more from behind the scenes.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? The Argentine superstar and Inter Miami are set to play in a semi-final match against the Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup on Tuesday.