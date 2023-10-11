'It’s a unique situation' - Lionel Messi comparisons addressed by Facundo Farias as Inter Miami star lifts the lid on what it's like to play alongside seven-time Ballon d'Or winner

Facundo Farias has opened up on what it's like to play alongside Lionel Messi while addressing comparisons to his Inter Miami team-mate.

Farias enjoying playing with Messi

Learning plenty from World Cup winner

Miami duo now with Argentina squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Farias joined Inter Miami in July from Argentine side Club Atletico Colon, and is living the dream playing alongside his childhood hero Messi in the United States. The 21-year-old is still learning the game but knows he has the best teacher possible in world champion and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You have to enjoy (Messi) as much as you can. He’s the best in the game. He proved that. So just enjoy him and learn from him whenever possible. It’s a unique situation to be next to him," the Argentine starlet told The Athletic. "He’s a great teammate and he’s so important to us. To have players like him, Sergio (Busquets) and Jordi (Alba) on your team, these are players who have had incredible careers. Everyone respects them and that’s a plus for us. I’m learning so much from Leo and from everyone else.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Farias has already made an impact at Inter Miami, scoring three times for his new club, including an impressive first strike. The youngster has also earned comparisons with Messi after being used in his No. 10 role while the 36-year-old was sidelined through injury and says he would like to be an inspiration to others just like his superstar team-mate.

“I do see myself like that. There’s always a dream that’s out there to be fulfilled," he added. "I wanted to be a footballer. I knew that I’d give everything to become one. If you have a dream, chase it with everything you have. Even if you don’t reach that dream, know that you gave it all. Being persistent and humble can take you really far in life.”

WHAT NEXT? Farias is currently with Messi and the Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru. The duo will then return to the United States to finish off Inter Miami's MLS season with two fixtures against Charlotte.