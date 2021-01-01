Lingard told he can become a 'God' like Di Canio at West Ham as Noble airs transfer hope

The England international has been enjoying a productive loan spell in the East End from West Ham, with a permanent deal being mooted

Mark Noble is hoping to see Jesse Lingard remain at West Ham beyond the end of his loan spell from Manchester United, with the England international told he can join Paolo Di Canio in securing "God" status with the Hammers.

The 28-year-old playmaker has been endearing himself to the East End natives with his efforts since arriving in London, with nine goals and three assists recorded across 12 appearances.

There is no purchase option in his current deal, but Noble is eager to see David Moyes explore the option of keeping a rejuvenated performer in his current surroundings.

What has been said?

Hammers captain Noble told the Daily Mail of Lingard: "He’s been phenomenal.

"When you’re playing well, it’s like autopilot. When your confidence is gone, that’s a bad place to be as a footballer. But he looks so comfortable in a West Ham shirt.

"It’s a tough one. You know what it’s like — money is important but when you’re playing well and enjoying your football, nothing else matters.

"We’d love to have him back. We’ve got four games to go, and we need four more big ones from him."

Will Lingard want to stay?

Regular game time had been in short supply for Lingard in Manchester before he took the decision to seek a winter switch.

Confidence has returned to his game with the Hammers, with Moyes prepared to show the kind of trust in him that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly lacked.

West Ham would welcome the opportunity to put a permanent deal in place, with Lingard having shown that he boasts the potential to become another cult hero for them.

Noble admits as much, saying of a current colleague and his ability to fill Di Canio-sized shoes: "I’m sad Jesse hasn’t witnessed West Ham fans.

"You know what it’s like when they love someone. It’s madness. They idolise him, like they’re a God."

