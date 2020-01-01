Lingard, Pereira, Jones & the Man Utd reserves who could leave this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could give a final chance to impress to several fringe players in Thursday's FA Cup clash with Derby County at Pride Park

are set to rest some of their key men against on Thursday, meaning the fifth-round tie might represent a last chance for several fringe players to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that they deserve to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

After Sunday's draw at , United are three points off fourth place in the Premier League. While have been banned from competing in European competition for two years, there is no guarantee Uefa's ruling will be upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The ban could even be overturned completely, meaning United must aim to finish fourth rather than hope that fifth place will be enough to secure football.

More teams

Of course, there is a second possible route of qualification, given United are among the favourites to win the Europa League, but nothing can be taken for granted given the likes of , and also remain in contention.

In that context, the Premier League remains Solskjaer's best hope, so the FA Cup should be treated as an inconvenience. The best players must be protected, all the way through to the final should it come to that.

That means that Solskjaer must use some of his reserves at Pride Park, even if he has already made it abundantly clear that some of them do not feature in his long-term plans.

But even if United were taking the FA Cup seriously, a trip to face 13th-placed Derby County would still represent an ideal opportunity to give more game time to the club's youngsters.

With Paul Pogba likely to leave at the end of the season, James Garner might be given a rare chance to demonstrate his ability. Certainly, it would help persuade the talented midfielder that he has a future at Old Trafford.

Angel Gomes is also likely to feature at Derby but he may have already decided to depart in search of regular first-team football.

The winger has shown his technical ability in his rare appearances this season and will probably view Thursday as a chance to attract the attention of even more clubs to his services, given his contract expires this summer and he has already been linked with and .

Another winger with time on his side but not on his contract is Tahith Chong.

He has been regularly linked with a free transfer to , which would earn him a hefty signing-on fee, and he has occasionally featured for United in this campaign.

Unlike the diminutive Gomes, he already has the physique of a modern footballer, with the added bonus of dangerous pace. However, also unlike Gomes, he has thus far exhibited little nous in his game, which is why United might not be too upset to see Chong leave for Turin.

Further up the age bracket, there are players who will probably be given the nod at Pride Park because of their experience, though Solskjaer has turned to them less and less as the season has drawn on.

Jesse Lingard certainly falls into this bracket. The attacking midfielder provocatively took on Mino Raiola as agent despite his unhelpful interventions on behalf of Pogba.

Pogba can at least use instances of brilliance as leverage in talks with the club over his future, whereas Lingard is now predominantly known for nicknaming Marcus Rashford ‘Beans'!

It is not clear he even wishes to stay at the club and should he feel he would be best served by a move away from Manchester this summer, that would at least put him in agreement with most of United's fans, and probably his manager.

Another midfielder who may have limited time left at Old Trafford is Andreas Pereira. In his highlights reels on loan to other sides, he had looked a tidy, neat midfielder.

When looked at over longer stretches, though, it is apparent that his long shots come off rarely, and he does not possess either the strength or pace to make the most of his natural talent.

Other potential summer casualties may also turn up at Pride Park.

Eric Bailly needs to build his fitness up and this could be one of Phil Jones' final appearances for United, given he is almost certain to be released at the end of the season.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe could feature as they return from injury, and with the pair of them now 22, it is time they show their ability, or be allowed to build a career elsewhere.

Diogo Dalot, meanwhile, is still only 20 but is behind Brandon Williams in the pecking order and needs to start impressing fast.

Article continues below

Whatever the line-up, United have the beating of Derby County, regardless of Wayne Rooney’s presence.

The fact that the older players who will feature are the weakest links in any reserve XI demonstrates the handbrake that Solskjaer has been dealing with since his arrival.

If they wish to earn a stay of execution or impress future employers, they need to deliver at Derby. It may well be their last chance.