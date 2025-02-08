How to watch today's Leyton Orient vs Manchester City FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Leyton Orient and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After suffering a humbling 5-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, Manchester City will take on Leyton Orient in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Gaughan Group Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men have already been subjected to an early exit in the Carabao Cup this season, but the League One outfit look at a massive opponent. The O's last result was a 0-1 league loss against Stockport County.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FA Cup match between Leyton Orient and Manchester City will be available to watch live on BBC.

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Gaughan Group Stadium

The FA Cup match between Leyton Orient and Manchester City will be played at the Gaughan Group Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12:15 GMT on Saturday, February 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Leyton Orient team news

The hosts are without injury absentees Sean Clare, Omar Beckles, Jordan Graham, Dan Agyei, Jack Simpson and Ollie O'Neill due to injuries.

Brandon Cooper is in line to slot in for Beckles alongside Dan Happe at centre-back once again, although deadline-day signing Rarmani Edmonds-Green could also be handed his club debut.

Another new signing Randell Williams is in contention for his debut as one of the widemen on the field, while QPR loanee Charlie Kelman leads the line.

Manchester City team news

Given the caliber of the opponent and more importantly with the upcoming Champions League game against Real Madrid, Guardiola will make a handful of changes on Saturday.

Ederson and Oscar Bobb are unlikely to be risked here, while Rodri, Jeremy Doku, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias are all ruled out by injuries.

New signings Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, along with youngsters Rico Lewis and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey will be eyeing starts, while Divin Mubama could be given the nod ahead of Erling Haaland up front.

