Lewandowski matches Aubameyang Bundesliga record as goal streak continues

After Augsburg took the lead in the first minute, the Poland international headed in to pull his side level and equal his former team-mate's record

Robert Lewandowski's goal against on Saturday saw him match a record set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The striker came to the rescue for when he headed past the home side's goalkeeper to pull the reigning Bundesliga champions level 15 minutes into the clash.

Having now scored in each of his first eight matches of the campaign, Lewandowski has started the season in rare form.

Only his former team-mate Aubameyang has enjoyed such a blistering start to a season, as he found the net in the opening eight games of the 2015-16 campaign.

But Lewandowski's start has been even more impressive, as he has now scored 12 times in the German top-flight this term and 16 in all competitions, whereas Aubameyang had smashed in 10 when he set the record.

And he could set a record of his own if his hot streak carries into next week's game at home to Union Berlin, as no player has managed to score in the first nine of a season.

The international has also topped a long standing record at Bayern, as he becomes the first player to enjoy such a consistent spell for 14 years.

First player to score in the first 8️⃣ Bundesliga matches since 2015/16 (Aubameyang) ✅@lewy_official #FCAFCB pic.twitter.com/qaBazVjqA0 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 19, 2019

The last Bayern player to strike in eight consecutive games was Roy Makaay in 2005.

The 31-year-old joined Bayern five years ago from Dortmund and has since scored 207 goals in just 254 appearances for the club.

Last week, former Bayern and star Miroslav Klose heaped praise on Lewandowski, admitting he is one of the best ever.

“Robert Lewandowski plays a bit like I did, but he's 10 times better than I ever was," he said. “He's the complete striker, uses both feet, is strong in the air and has a great shot on him.”

Bayern were joint third in the Bundesliga heading into the game at the WWK Arena, two points behind leaders , who face ninth-placed Dortmund on Saturday evening.