Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League semi-final

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

German champions Bayer Leverkusen will put their incredible 48-game unbeaten run on the line when they welcome Roma to BayArena for a second-leg Europa League semi-finals encounter on Thursday.

Xabi Alonso's men carry the advantage of a 2-0 win against the Italian outfit in the opening leg played at Stadio Olimpico last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: BayArena

The UEFA Europa League semi-final match between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma will be played at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, May 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Europa League semi-final match between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Alonso would return to a similar line-up from the first leg game after making as many as eight changes in Sunday's 5-1 league win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong and Alex Grimaldo are all available for selection and likely to make the XI alongside Florian Wirtz.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Kovar; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Schick

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Hincapie, Kossounou, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Arthur, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Palacios, Andrich, Puerta, Frimpong, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Boniface, Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Roma team news

Roma boss Daniele De Rossi will use the attacking trident of Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Right-back Zeki Celik is back from a ban and expected to start ahead of Rasmus Kristensen, with the latter missing from the squad list for the Europa League anyway.

The likes of Leonardo Spinazzola and Chris Smalling could also be handed starts on Thursday.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 2, 2024 Roma 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Europa League May 18, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Roma UEFA Europa League May 12, 2023 Roma 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Europa League November 4, 2015 Roma 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League October 20, 2015 Bayer Leverkusen 4-4 Roma UEFA Champions League

Useful links