Leicester vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea against Leicester City in the Premier League on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Chelsea will be hope to make it three wins a row in all competitions when they take on Leicester City in a Premier League encounter away from home on Saturday.

After going winless in six matches, the Blues bounced back under Graham Potter with two consecutive wins - against Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund. Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz scored against Dortmund in the mid-week fixture to overturn a 0-1 first-leg deficit in the Round of 16 of the Champions League

Leicester are 15th in the standings, only two points ahead of 18th-placed Everton. They are on a disappointing run of three back-to-back defeats and will hope to take points off Chelsea at home as they prepare for a possible relegation battle towards the end of the season.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK as well as how to stream live online.

Leicester City vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Leicester City vs Chelsea Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT Venue: King Power Stadium

How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

The match is not being broadcast live in the United Kingdom (UK).

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A

Leicester City team news & squad

Harvey Barnes was Leicester's latest injury concern after the midfielder had to be taken off in the team's last game against Southampton but Brendan Rodgers is hopeful about his involvement against Chelsea.

James Justin, Youri Tielemans, Victor Kristiansen and Ryan Bertrand remain out of action due to injuries. However, Jonny Evans could return to the squad after his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Leicester City possible XI: Ward; Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Castagne; Tete, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Daka, Iheanacho

Position Players Goalkeepers Ward, Iversen, Smithies Defenders Soyuncu, Faes, Amartey, Vestergaard, Souttar, Thomas, Castagne, Pereira, Evans Midfielders Ndidi, Soumare, Mendy, Tielemas, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Maddison, Barnes, Tete Forwards Daka, Iheanacho, Vardy

Chelsea team news & squad

Chelsea will continue to be without Thiago Silva, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante due to injuries.

Mason Mount missed the last two games but is expected to return whereas Cesar Azpilicueta may require more time to recover from his concussion.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Badiashile, Koulibaly, Fofana; James, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Felix