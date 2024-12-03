How to watch today's Leicester vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken up quite the challenge as Leicester find themselves near the relegation zone after losing four of their last five Premier League outings as they play hosts to West Ham at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

And while the Foxes aim to put behind a 4-1 loss at Brentford, the Hammers will look to bounce back from last Saturday's 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Leicester and West Ham will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leicester vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester and West Ham will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm GMT on Tuesday, December 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

With Van Nistelrooy appointed as the new Leicester boss, the former Manchester United man would look to deploy a four-man backline - ditching the outgoing manager Ben Dawson's tactics of using three at the back.

With Caleb Okoli emerging as a doubt following a collision with his own goalkeeper Mads Hermansen in the game against Brentford, Jannik Vestergaard will be in line for a start alongside Wout Faes at the heart of the defense.

Abdul Fatawu, Harry Winks, Ricardo Pereira and Jakub Stolarczyk are ruled out through injury.

West Ham team news

With Michail Antonio continuing up front, other than Jean-Clair Todibo's comeback from injury, West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui will be boosted by the return of Mohammed Kudus from a five-game ban.

Crysencio Summerville will be expected to start on the bench in order to accommodate Kudus in the XI, while Niclas Fullkrug has a slight chance of returning from a calf problem, but Dinos Mavropanos remains a doubt due to illness.

