How to watch today's Leicester vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will reunite with his former side when Manchester United head to the King Power Stadium for a Premier League tie on Sunday.

With the 1-0 loss at Chelsea, the Foxes continue their struggle against the drop after their fifth straight league loss, while Ruben Amorim's men languish in 15th spot after the 1-1 league draw with Arsenal.

How to watch Leicester vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Leicester and Manchester United will be available to live on Sky Sports platforms.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Leicester vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester and Manchester United will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 7 pm GMT on Sunday, March 16, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Abdul Fatawu and Harry Souttar are sidelined with ACL and Achilles injuries, while Odsonne Edouard is a doubt.

On the other hand, Ricardo Pereira is available for selection after recovering from his setback.

Manchester United team news

Lenny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo are all ruled out for the visitors. Moreover, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are listed as doubts, while January signing Patrick Dorgu is out suspended.

Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte are back in action, and could be joined in the squad by Mason Mount.

