Leicester are doomed if they defend like this! Jamie Vardy has a stinker as relegation-threatened Foxes concede FIVE at Fulham

TELL ME MORE: The Foxes made a nervy start to the game and found themselves 2-0 behind inside 18 minutes thanks largely to unforced errors. First, Daniel Iversen let Willian's tame free-kick go in and several Leicester players were culpable for the sloppy defending that allowed Carlos Vinicius to double his side's advantage. Jamie Vardy missed two decent chances in response, before Tom Cairney made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Fulham's flurry of goals continued in the second half when Cairney grabbed his second of the match. A Harvey Barnes strike then gave Leicester some hope and they would win a penalty not long after - only for Vardy to see his effort saved by the impressive Bernd Leno. The chaos resumed 20 minutes from time when Willian grabbed Fulham's fifth, before a James Maddison penalty and late Harvey Barnes strike cut the deficit to two.

THE MVP: Tom Cairney is as loved as John Terry is hated by the Fulham faithful, but his involvement has been limited this season due to injury and the arrival of Andreas Pereira. He made up for lost time on Monday by grabbing a stylish brace. It wasn't just his goalscoring that stood out, either. He was also near-flawless in possession, proving there is still a role for him to play in the squad heading into next season. In short, and in the words of his manager at full time, he was "very, very good".

THE BIG LOSER: It's tough to choose just one loser from Dean Smith's sorry crew, with Barnes the only of his players to emerge with some credit. Iversen - and the entire defence in fairness - were a bag of nerves all afternoon, Maddison spent more time gesticulating at his team-mates then carving open the Fulham defence, while Smith himself has hardly covered himself in glory since taking temporary charge. Vardy probably had the toughest day of all, though. Even before missing his penalty, he spurned a couple of decent opportunities. WIth Kelechi Iheanacho injured, much better is needed if Leicester are to have any chance of staying up.

WHAT NEXT? Leicester, who will drop into the relegation zone if results go against them in Monday's late games, have three matches to save their skin. That runs begins at home to Liverpool next Monday, with clashes against Newcastle and West Ham to come after. Meanwhile, Fulham will be focussed on the ending the season strongly to ensure they finish above rivals Chelsea in mid-table.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐