USMNT star Weston McKennie starts in Leeds' do-or-die relegation clash against Tottenham as Sam Allardyce selects SIX defenders in risky move

Weston McKennie has been named in Leeds' starting XI for Sunday's must-win clash with Tottenham at Elland Road.

McKennie starts for Leeds

Aaronson on the bench

Leeds must win to have chance of staying up

WHAT HAPPENED? The U.S. men's national team midfielder retained his spot in the starting XI, which includes a total of six defenders in the line-up. His international team-mate, Brenden Aaronson, was named on the bench, while Tyler Adams remains out with an injury suffered back in March.

Leeds starting XI: Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Struijk; Koch, Cooper(C); McKennie, Forshaw, Harrison; Rodrigo.

Subs: Meslier, Chiloka-Mullen, Firpo, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Greenwood.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds enter the match knowing that only a win, and some help, will keep them in the Premier League. Should they defeat Tottenham, Leeds will also need Leicester City or Everton to drop points if they are to have any hope of staying in the top flight.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE AND AARONSON? After the conclusion of the Premier League season, the focus will turn towards the USMNT. The U.S. will face Mexico in the Nations League semi-finals next month before kicking off the Gold Cup shortly after. The Leeds duo are expected to take part in the Nations League, with interim coach Anthony Hudson likely to use a rotated squad for the Gold Cup.