Lazio vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Coppa Italia quarter-final

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Lazio and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will take on Roma in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia at the Olimpico Stadium on Wednesday.

The Eagles will be looking to pick up their fourth consecutive win and will hope to make the home advantage count in this big Cup tie. They beat Genoa in the previous round and will be confident of a good result against Jose Mourinho's Roma.

The visitors are heading into this game on the back of a disappointing draw against Atalanta at home. They have only won twice in their last five fixtures but will be looking to bounce back to winning ways against Lazio. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lazio vs Roma kick-off time

Date: January 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Olimpico Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Lazio vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Ciro Immobile, Lazio's captain and top goalscorer, is expected to miss this match due to a hamstring injury. Luis Alberto is also unavailable at the moment, dealing with a groin strain.

Speculation surrounding Felipe Anderson's future might prompt boss Maurizio Sarri to consider Mattia Zaccagni and Gustav Isaksen as options in wide areas.

Lazio predicted XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Rovella, Kamada; Isaksen, Castellanos, Zaccagni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic Midfielders: Guendouzi, Rovella, Cataldi, Vecino, Basic, Lazzari, Kamada Forwards: Anderson, Gonzalez, Fernandes, Pedro, Isaksen, Lombardi, Castellanos

Roma team news

Roma has two players - Houssem Aouar from Algeria and Evan N'Dicka from Ivory Coast - away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

In terms of injuries, Tammy Abraham, Chris Smalling, and Renato Sanches continue to be sidelined with long-term injuries for the visiting team.

Roma predicted XI: Svilar; Celik, Kristensen, Mancini, Huijsen, Zalewski; Bove, Cristante, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Mancini, Llorente, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp, Spinazzola Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2023 Lazio 0 - 0 Roma Serie A March 2023 Lazio 1 - 0 Roma Serie A November 2022 Roma 0 - 1 Lazio Serie A March 2022 Roma 3 - 0 Lazio Serie A September 2021 Lazio 3 - 2 Roma Serie A

Useful links