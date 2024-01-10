This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Lazio vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Coppa Italia quarter-final

Coppa Italia
How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Lazio and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will take on Roma in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia at the Olimpico Stadium on Wednesday.

The Eagles will be looking to pick up their fourth consecutive win and will hope to make the home advantage count in this big Cup tie. They beat Genoa in the previous round and will be confident of a good result against Jose Mourinho's Roma.

The visitors are heading into this game on the back of a disappointing draw against Atalanta at home. They have only won twice in their last five fixtures but will be looking to bounce back to winning ways against Lazio. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lazio vs Roma kick-off time

Date:January 10, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm GMT
Venue:Olimpico Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Lazio vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1

The match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Ciro Immobile, Lazio's captain and top goalscorer, is expected to miss this match due to a hamstring injury. Luis Alberto is also unavailable at the moment, dealing with a groin strain.

Speculation surrounding Felipe Anderson's future might prompt boss Maurizio Sarri to consider Mattia Zaccagni and Gustav Isaksen as options in wide areas.

Lazio predicted XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Rovella, Kamada; Isaksen, Castellanos, Zaccagni.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Provedel, Sepe, Mandas
Defenders:Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic
Midfielders:Guendouzi, Rovella, Cataldi, Vecino, Basic, Lazzari, Kamada
Forwards:Anderson, Gonzalez, Fernandes, Pedro, Isaksen, Lombardi, Castellanos

Roma team news

Roma has two players - Houssem Aouar from Algeria and Evan N'Dicka from Ivory Coast - away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

In terms of injuries, Tammy Abraham, Chris Smalling, and Renato Sanches continue to be sidelined with long-term injuries for the visiting team.

Roma predicted XI: Svilar; Celik, Kristensen, Mancini, Huijsen, Zalewski; Bove, Cristante, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Patricio, Svilar, Boer
Defenders:Mancini, Llorente, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp, Spinazzola
Midfielders:Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini
Forwards:Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
November 2023Lazio 0 - 0 RomaSerie A
March 2023Lazio 1 - 0 RomaSerie A
November 2022Roma 0 - 1 LazioSerie A
March 2022Roma 3 - 0 LazioSerie A
September 2021Lazio 3 - 2 RomaSerie A

