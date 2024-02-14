Lazio vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Lazio and Bayern Munich are coming into the Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie on the back of shaky domestic campaigns.

Although they have made it through to the last four in Coppa Italia, Maurizio Sarri's Eagles lost the Italian Super Cup title to Inter and are 23 points off the Serie A summit after last weekend's 3-1 league win at Cagliari.

Following an early exit in DFB-Pokal, Bayern have also lost further ground in the Bundesliga title race after a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

However, as compared to Lazio finishing second to Atletico Madrid (W3 D1 L2) in Group E of the European competition, the Bavarians topped Group A with an unbeaten record (W5 D1).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The UEFA Champions League match online between Lazio and Bayern Munich will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 14, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Lazio vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Sarri will welcome back Nicolo Rovella from suspension, but the Juventus loanee will have to see off competition from Danilo Cataldi and Matias Vecino to start alongside Matteo Guendouzi and Luis Alberto in the middle.

Patric, Mattia Zaccagni and Diego Gonzalez are nursing their respective injuries, while talisman Ciro Immobile should once again lead the three-man frontline.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Gila, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, F. Anderson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Bayern Munich team news

The onus will be on Harry Kane in front of goal once again, amid the absence of the likes of Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry through injuries.

Konrad Laimer and Bouna Sarr are also confined to the treatment room, while Alphonso Davies is a doubt with a muscle problem.

The Bavarians have added Sacha Boey, Eric Dier and Bryan Zaragoza to their roster since the group-stage games, but Zaragoza is set to miss out due to illness.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui, Boey Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Muisala Forwards: Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Lazio and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 17, 2021 Bayern Munich 2-1 Lazio UEFA Champions League February 23, 2021 Lazio 1-4 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League

Useful links