Lazio vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will be looking to return to winning ways when they head to Stadio Olimpico to take on Lazio in Friday's Serie A encounter.

The Rossoneri are on a three-game winless run in all competitions after a 1-1 league draw against Atalanta at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be aiming to bounce back from a 2-1 league loss at Fiorentina on Monday night.

Lazio vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A match between Lazio and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Friday, March 1, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Patric and Nicolo Rovella are set to be ruled for two-to-three weeks due to a sprained ankle and a groin injury, respectively.

Mattia Zaccagni's return from injury will be a blessing for Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri, especially with the upcoming Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel, Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, Felipe Anderson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Hysaj Midfielders: Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

AC Milan team news

Luka Jovic will serve the second and last game of his two-match ban after his red card against Monza, while the duo of Tommaso Pobega and Mattia Caldara are ruled out through injuries.

Having returned in the matchday squad in the Atalanta draw, Pierre Kalulu and Davide Calabria should be available for selection, with Fikayo Tomori also tipped to make a return this weekend.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez; Reijnders, Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Thiaw, Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez, Calabria, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Lazio and AC Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 30, 2023 AC Milan 2-0 Lazio Serie A May 6, 2023 AC Milan 2-0 Lazio Serie A January 24, 2023 Lazio 4-0 AC Milan Serie A April 24, 2022 Lazio 1-2 AC Milan Serie A February 9, 2022 AC Milan 4-0 Lazio Coppa Italia

