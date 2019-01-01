Lautaro Martinez responds to Conte's sex advice

The Nerazzurri boss warned his players to take it easy in the bedroom, much to the amusement of fans

striker Lautaro Martinez has admitted that Antonio Conte's recent comments on how his players should carry out sexual intercourse made him laugh, but backed up his coach in asserting that players should not be overexerting themselves outside of football.

Conte recently stated in an interview that his players should be putting in minimal effort when making love to their partners in order to preserve their energy and ensure a full recovery for game days.

“I advise my players to have sex for short periods, with the minimum of effort and use positions where they are under their partners,” the Nerazzurri boss said. “And preferably with their wives, because then you don't have to put in an exceptional performance.”

Asked whether the former boss' comments had made him laugh, the centre-forward told DAZN: “Yes! We have to continue working hard in training. When we're at home, though, we have to rest... just like he says!”

Martinez was speaking after netting the opening goal as Inter recorded a convincing 3-0 win over on Saturday, with strike partner Romelu Lukaku also getting on the scoresheet.

Much has been said about Lukaku's technical skills and ability to thrive at a top club after an ill-fated spell with , but the Belgian has hit the ground running since swapping the Premier League for .

Martinez, meanwhile, believes that his own good form is purely down to having more games and a chance to show his true qualities, while adding that his partnership with Lukaku is also benefiting from having time to absorb and complement each other's style.

“We are doing a great job. We must continue like this, improving day by day,” the international said. “Last year, I didn't play as much as I wanted, I didn't have time to prove my worth.

“Romelu and I are getting to know each other and we're getting better and better.”

And while the forward duo were given plenty of praise following their scoring performances against Torino, coach Conte claimed that he was more happy with preserving a clean sheet than dominating the scoreline.

“The thing that makes me happiest is the clean sheet,” he said. “It was a good defensive performance and that is very important because we knew we would score sooner or later. If we can be more hermetically sealed at the back then we'll be in good shape.”

Inter sit just one point behind league leaders , who top the Serie A table with 35 points.