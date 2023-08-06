‘Last game’ – 122-cap Julie Ertz hints at USWNT farewell following ‘emotional’ last-16 defeat to Sweden at 2023 Women’s World Cup

Julie Ertz, who has earned 122 caps for the United States, has suggested that she may have played her last game for the USWNT.

Champions suffered shock defeat vs Sweden

Changes expected on and off the field

Experienced midfielder may form part of that process

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary midfielder is only 31 years of age and still going strong at club level with NWSL side Angel City FC. She has, however, formed part of a squad that struggled badly at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The USA have grown accustomed to dominating that competition, as four-time winners, but they crashed out in the last-16 on Australian soil after suffering a penalty shootout defeat to Sweden.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ertz told reporters afterwards, while hinting at a farewell to international football: “I mean, it’s tough. Obviously we’re proud of the way that we’ve played, but we didn’t put anything in the back of the net. The penalties were tough as well. I think for me it’s just emotional because it’s probably my last game ever being able to have the honour to wear this crest. So I think it’s just, you know, it’s just tough. I feel like it’s just an emotional time. So it absolutely sucks and penalties are the worst. But it’s an honour to represent this team and I’m excited for the future of the girls.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The United States dominated proceedings against Sweden, but they lacked an attacking spark across 120 goalless minutes. Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O’Hara all missed from the spot as Sweden progressed courtesy of the tightest VAR call that determined Lina Hurtig’s effort – which was pushed onto the woodwork – had crossed the line.

WHAT NEXT? Ertz is a two-time World Cup winner and will have plenty of fond memories to look back on if she is to be forced into international retirement – with the USWNT preparing to move in a different direction, potentially with a new coach and youthful squad.