How to watch today's Las Palmas vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid secured their first La Liga win last time out, but still find themselves a few spots off the summit when they take on Las Palmas at Gran Canaria on Thursday.
The defending champions put past three unanswered goals against Real Valladolid last weekend, while Los Amarillos suffered a 2-1 loss to Leganes.
How to watch Las Palmas vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV and Premier Player.
Las Palmas vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Gran Canaria
La Liga match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Gran Canaria in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST on Thursday, August 29, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Las Palmas team news
Adnan Januzaj and Pejino are ruled out with muscle injuries, while Fabio Gonzalez is a touch-and-go due to an ankle issue.
Las Palmas manager Luis Carrion could introduce Sandro Ramirez off the bench despite the attacker scoring in the last two outings.
Las Palmas possible XI: Cillessen; Suarez, McKenna, Marmol, A. Munoz; J. Munoz, Loiodice, Rodriguez; Marvin, Moleiro, McBurnie.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cillessen, Horkas, Valles
|Defenders:
|Marmol, Suarez, McKenna, Sinkgraven, A. Munoz, Herzog
|Midfielders:
|Marvin, J. Munoz, Gonzalez, Campana, Loiodice, Moleiro, Fuster, Rozada, Rodriguez, Gil
|Forwards:
|Kaba, Cardona, B. Ramirez, McBurnie, Mata, S. Ramirez, Cedric
Real Madrid team news
Jude Bellingham, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga all make up for the injury absentees at the club, while Jesus Vallejo remains fitness doubt after missing the Valladolid win.
Ferland Mendy is back from his ban and would reclaim his left-back spot from Fran Garcia.
With games in quick succession, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rotate his side. So the likes of Lucas Vazquez, Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz can see themselves start on Thursday.
Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Brahim; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Courtois, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy
|Midfielders:
|Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick, Brahim
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Las Palmas and Real Madrid across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 27, 2024
|Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|September 27, 2023
|Real Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas
|La Liga
|March 31, 2018
|Las Palmas 0-3 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|November 5, 2017
|Real Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas
|La Liga
|March 1, 2017
|Real Madrid 3-3 Las Palmas
|La Liga