Laporte signs new Man City contract just one year after joining

The 24-year-old signed from Athletic in a £57 million move last January but has already become an important part of Pep Guardiola's plans

centre-back Aymeric Laporte has signed a two-year contract extension with the club, despite having only joined them last January.

Laporte has become a central part of Pep Guardiola's plans at the Etihad Stadium and is the outfield player to have played the most minutes for the Blues this season.

The 24-year-old joined City from Athletic for a fee of £57 million ($74m) just over a year ago, signing a deal until 2023.

His new deal, which also includes a wage rise, now keeps him at the club until 2025.

