‘Lampard can make Chelsea champions with right signings’ – Hoddle wants Blues boss backed in transfer market

The former Stamford Bridge player and coach believes a return to the top of English football can be made with the right recruitment

Frank Lampard can deliver Premier League title glory at if he is backed in the transfer market to land the right signings, says Glenn Hoddle.

A Blues legend was taken back to Stamford Bridge during the summer of 2019.

Having previously starred for the west London club as a player, Lampard was asked to provide further inspiration in a managerial capacity.

More teams

His hands were tied by a recruitment embargo when taking the reins, with faith having to be shown in youth.

That approach has served Chelsea well, while a big-money deal has already been put in place to bring highly-rated Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech onto the club’s books at the end of the season.

He could be the first of many big-money additions, with Hoddle of the opinion that Lampard is capable of returning the Blues to the summit of English football.

The former Chelsea player and coach told a new book called ‘The Boss – Chelsea managers from Ted Drake to Frank Lampard’: “When you look at the squad you have to wonder what is going on above him in terms of recruitment.

“For me, Frank needs a clear transfer policy to take his team forward.

“He has been getting it right on the training pitch, on the football side, but the next big phase for him will be how the club operate in the transfer market.

“If Frank gets the players he wants, not the players someone else wants, he has an excellent chance, in two or three years’ time, of having the right squad and the right team to challenge for the Premier League title.

“Chelsea have to treat Frank exactly the way treated Jurgen Klopp, give him the time to rebuild, give him the players he wants.

“He needs a clearly defined pathway, a clear line of communication, which I don’t think has always been the case in the past.

“If I was a Chelsea fan, I’d think their team is in the right hands, as Frank is doing an excellent job under the circumstances and the future will be bright.”

Lampard had his side sat fourth in the table when football shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, with a Premier League coaching novice considered to be exceeding expectations.

Hoddle added: “He only had one year at Derby and then took on a Chelsea job with all the extra pressure that comes with it.

“Frank’s a legend at the club as a player and that brings even more extra pressure on you.

“It’s all right having a view now, but take us back to the start of the season.

“No one would have thought he would have done as well as he has done with such a big rebuilding project ahead of him and without any ability to move into the transfer market.

Article continues below

“You would have said he would do well to get Chelsea into the top six or even seven under those circumstances. Sitting where he is now, I don’t think anyone would have anticipated that.

“Chelsea are in good hands, the way they are playing, the way Frank has brought on the young players, while he is learning all the time about management in the Premier League. Under all those considerations he is doing an amazing job.

“It was a shrewd move to bring in Jody Morris at Derby and then to take him with him to Chelsea. Together they are making the team stronger.”